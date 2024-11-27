EDSA Shrine rector calls for ‘proper decorum’ amid gathering of Duterte supporters

The rector of the EDSA Shrine reminded the public to observe proper decorum in the place of worship amid a gathering of Vice President Sara Duterte’s supporters.

The gathering occurred after Malacañang, the House of Representatives, and various law enforcement agencies responded to the death threats she made on November 23 involving the First Couple and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Duterte had claimed contracting someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and Romualdez if she would be killed.

Her remarks alarmed the president, the Department of Justice, and some lawmakers who thought it could be considered an “impeachable offense.”

The National Bureau of Investigation has since summoned Duterte to its headquarters for her to explain her comments involving the kill threat.

The vice president’s office is under scrutiny for its apparent lenient use of millions worth of confidential funds, with some lawmakers citing “fictitious” names in documents like “Mary Grace Piattos.”

Meanwhile, some supporters of Duterte flocked to the EDSA Shrine starting Tuesday, November 26, to show their support to the second-highest official of the land following such developments.

Shrine Rector Father Jerome Secillano issued a reminder amid the rise of churchgoers on the site and told them they “won’t tolerate any unruly behavior and untoward activities that may compromise the sanctity and dignity of the House of God.”

“As early as 6 a.m. today, November 26, hundreds of people trooped to Edsa Shrine for reasons only known to them, and for some, unknown to them,” he said on Tuesday.

“They will be allowed again to stay inside the shrine on the pretext that they are praying and not doing things not proper for a house of worship. They won’t be allowed to eat, drink, carry slogans, shout, vlog, sleep, make noise, debate and loiter in the areas leading to the doors of the shrine,” Secillano added.

“The latter will give the impression to mass-goers, pilgrims and devotees that the Shrine is not available for worship and prayer,” he continued.

“We insist that proper decorum be practiced in this sacred place, a house of worship and a repository of the Blessed Sacrament. Be informed that we won’t tolerate any unruly behavior and untoward activities that may compromise the sanctity and dignity of the House of God,” the shrine rector further said.

As of Wednesday, November 27, the Philippine National Police said that “around 100” individuals had camped at the iconic shrine.

The PNP also showed videos that supposedly showed some supporters being transported to the site and being promised to be paid and given food.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said they were allegedly promised P500, but some had complained of only receiving P200.

Some of Duterte’s supporters said they would remain at the EDSA Shrine until Thursday.

This was not the first time her supporters have flocked to the iconic site.

Last August, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque went along EDSA with some supporters and claimed that the political situation in the country was no longer a “fight” between the Marcoses and the Dutertes.

He also told the supporters before to convene in EDSA every Friday, to which they agreed.

