Vehicle draws flak for parking in slot meant for PWD accessibility

A vehicle was called out for parking in a slot designated for persons with disabilities (PWD).

Facebook page “Parkeserye,” which posts about improper parking habits, uploaded a photo on November 22 of a sedan said to have been spotted in Binondo, Manila.

The sedan was parked in an area not designated for vehicles but for the accessibility of persons with disabilities or PWD who have wheelchairs or leg crutches.

The space where the sedan was had markings inside a box, indicating that it was not meant to be parked, unlike actual parking spaces which do not have markings within the space.

“Ako na nahiya. Nahirapan makapasok PWD passenger dahil sa Vios,” the caption of the page reads, referring to the sedan.

Some PWDs use wheelchairs or crutches to aid them in walking. As such, parking spaces for their vehicles have ample spaces around them to let them fold their wheelchairs or for people to guide them in boarding and alighting the vehicle.

The sedan similarly drew flak in the comments section.

“That is not a parking space. That portion is for the unloading and loading of a PWD passenger. Marami ‘di nakakaalam ng linya na ‘yan,” a Facebook user said.

“Kahit may PWD ‘yang Vios, respect naman dun sa mga katabi. Access ‘yan for persons with mobility problems,” another Facebook user wrote.

“‘Yung space na ‘yan is meant for someone on a wheel chair, kaya ganyan ‘yan kalake. Hirap kase, it’s so rare nagagamit [niyan], kaya sinasamantala ng iba,” another Pinoy said.

A PWD from Atlanta, Georgia explained that the striped lines next to PWD parking spaces are meant to give room for wheelchair ramps towards the vehicle or for wheelchairs themselves to enter and exit the vehicle.

“The lines are part of the handicapped parking spot,” Glenn, also known as “Wheelchair Daddy,” said in a blog post.