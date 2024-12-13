Here’s where to stream the 2024 Bar exam results announcement

The Supreme Court announced that the public can simultaneously access the list of successful 2024 Bar examinees on its official social media accounts as well as in the courtyard of the high tribunal.

On Friday, it shared QR codes where the public can stream the announcement of the Bar exam results.

You may use the QR codes below.

Ahead of the announcement of the Release of the #Bar2024 Results later today, please scan the following QR codes for the livestream links to the #SupremeCourtPH website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.#BarNiJLo2024 #MostValuableLaban #MarVeLousBar pic.twitter.com/nhPkUglYXe — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 13, 2024

The list of successful Bar takers will also be displayed on LED walls within the courtyard of the SC Main Building in Padre Faura, Manila until 6 p.m.