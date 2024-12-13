Here’s where to stream the 2024 Bar exam results announcement

By
Rosette Adel
-
December 13, 2024
90
The facade of the Supreme Court of the Philippines on Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila, taken on Dec. 13, 2024. (Philstar.com/Martin Ramos)

The Supreme Court announced that the public can simultaneously access the list of successful 2024 Bar examinees on its official social media accounts as well as in the courtyard of the high tribunal.

On Friday, it shared QR codes where the public can stream the announcement of the Bar exam results.

You may use the QR codes below.

The list of successful Bar takers will also be displayed on LED walls within the courtyard of the SC Main Building in Padre Faura, Manila until 6 p.m.

