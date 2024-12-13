2024 Bar passer celebrates achievement with furbabies by his side

A 2024 Bar Exam passer is celebrating his achievement with his furbabies literally by his side.

Timothy James Pacson earned attention when he was spotted with two dogs as he went to the Supreme Court on Friday the 13th to see the list of passers of the latest Bar examinations.

He is among the 3,962 individuals who have successfully passed the qualifying exam for aspiring lawyers held last September.

READ: FULL LIST: 2024 Bar exams passers

Pacson is from the Arellano University School of Law.

He was spotted with his girlfriend, Corine, and their pet dogs, Nikki and Jumbo.

When asked why they were with their four-legged companions, Pacson credited them for being with him during his journey to become a lawyer.

“Kasama ko din po sila during the process, and I want them to feel na kasama ko din sila hanggang sa paghintay ko ngayong araw na ‘to,” he shared to reporters with a smile.

Pacson also carried an image of the Black Nazarene, sharing that he and his father are both devotees.

He also credited his success to the religious figure and said he had it with him when he took the Bar.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking and the roll signing ceremonies of the successful Bar examinees will take place on Jan. 24, 2025.

The topnotcher for this year’s Bar is Kyle Christian Tutor of the University of the Philippines Diliman, who obtained a grade of 85.7700%.

RELATED: ‘Pa-tutor po’: Quips as Supreme Court announces 2024 Bar exams topnotcher | Viral ‘I should have been informed’ driver reveals Bar 2024 topnotcher is his student

The Bar is the qualifying licensure examination by the high court which tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.

It is the only qualifying licensure exam among skilled professionals that the Professional Regulation Commission does not conduct.