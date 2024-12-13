FULL LIST: 2024 Bar exams passers

Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chair 2024 Mario Lopez on Friday noon, December 13, announced the results of the 2023 Bar examinations.

A total of 3,962 takers successfully passed the Bar exams of the 10,387 who completed the three-day tests held in September this year.

The number of passers is lower/higher than 3,812 who succeeded in 2023.

SC announced that the 2024 Bar exams posted a passing rate of 37.84%, higher than last year’s passing rate of 36.77%.

The list of successful examinees can be viewed within the courtyard of SC in Padre Faura Street, Manila and online through its official channels.

Here’s the full list of successful Bar examinees.

