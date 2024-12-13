‘Pa-tutor po’: Quips as Supreme Court announces 2024 Bar exams topnotcher

Humor-loving Filipinos quickly shared their quips as the 2024 Bar exams topnotcher was revealed to have the last name “Tutor.”

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday the 13th released the list of passers of the Bar 2024 taken last September.

Of the 10,490 aspiring lawyers, 3,962 individuals passed the examinations, indicating a passing rate of 37.84%.

This year’s Bar covered the following six core subjects:

Political and Public International Law (15%)

Commercial and Taxation Laws (20%)

Civil Law (20%)

Labor Law and Social Legislation (10%)

Criminal Law (10%)

Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises (25%).

The oath-taking and the roll signing ceremonies of the successful Bar examinees will take place on Jan. 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, the topnotcher of this year’s Bar is Kyle Christian Tutor, a law graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman.

He obtained a grade of 85.7700%.

As news outlets reported about Tutor’s achievement, some young Filipinos took to the reposts to comment on his surname.

“Tutor” is also an English word that refers to a person responsible for instructing and guiding another.

“Pa-tutor po, sir. Congratulations,” an online user wrote with clapping and loudly crying emojis.

“Kuya, pabasbas po,” quipped another user.

“Bro can be my tutor,” commented a different Pinoy.

“Kaya siya top 1 kasi tutor nga [siya],” commented another user.

“Pa-tutor po,” said another Filipino.

Pop culture-oriented page FFTM (Follow the Trend Movement) also posted its entry and juxtaposed Tutor’s photo with that of their status: “tutor mo rin ako, shigi [sigi] na plx [please].”

Its post has earned 5,400 laugh and love reactions and over 300 shares.

Reports said Tutor is a scholar of the UP Law Scholarship Program. He passed the UP Law Aptitude Examinations in 2019.

During his final year at the UP College of Law, he served as vice chair of the Philippine Law Journal and ranked second among the top ten highest scorers in the journal’s qualifying legal writing and editing exams for Volume 97 in 2023.

Tutor was also an intern at the UP Office of Legal Aid and the UP Law Internship Center.

Before taking up law, he graduated cum laude from UP Manila with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2017.

The Bar is the qualifying licensure examination by the high court which tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.

It is the only qualifying licensure exam among skilled professionals that the Professional Regulation Commission does not conduct.

