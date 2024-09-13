2024 Bar exam: Carlos and Angelica Yulo, Chloe San Jose mentioned

A question featuring the names of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his girlfriend Chloe San Jose earned attention in the Bar 2024 Examinations administered by the Supreme Court.

2019 Bar topnotcher Kenneth Manuel on Wednesday, September 11 posted one of the questions for Civil Law in this year’s Bar that is happening until September 15 at various universities nationwide.

Civil Law refers to the branch of law that treats the personal and family relations of a person, his property and succession rights, and the effects of obligation and contracts.

Manuel, also known as “Sir K” online, posted a copy of the first question for Civil Law and wrote: “Nilaro na naman ng Bar Exams.”

It was accompanied by loudly crying emojis.

The question presented a scenario in which Angelica Yulo, Carlos’ mother, failed to deliver a gold wedding ring purchased by Chloe for her groom because of a typhoon.

nilaro na naman ng Bar Exams 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x5aWfAXJK2 — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) September 11, 2024

Manuel’s post has earned a whopping number of 14,000 likes, 2,100 reposts, and 2,300 bookmarks so far.

It also caught the attention of the social media page “Klasik Titos and Titas of Manila.”

“Sinong Marites ang gumawa ng Bar exams,” it said with emojis.

Another online user posted more questions from the Bar featuring the names of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and her sister, Shiela Guo, as well as a scenario involving Yulo and some characters from the famous family flick “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” the user wrote with a loudly crying emoji.

This was not the first time Bar questions went viral for their references to pop culture.

In 2022, questions featuring the names of some BTS members, basketball stars, and famous films appeared in the Bar.

RELATED: ‘Landlord Jungkook?’ Another BTS member appears in Bar exam question | ‘Min Yoongi’s impact’: Bar exam question features BTS | Bar exam questions feature Attorney Woo, Kobe, Namjoon, other pop culture references

More than 10,000 applicants are taking this year’s Bar exam, with the youngest at 23 years old and the oldest at 78 years old.

The Bar is the qualifying licensure examination administered by the High Court, which tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.