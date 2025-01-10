Men called out for ‘lewd’ behavior during Ayala Avenue’s ‘car-free’ Sundays

(Updated: 7:28 p.m.) Some men on Ayala Avenue in Makati City were called out for lewdly eyeing female joggers during the avenue’s “car-free” Sundays.

A male vlogger posted and later deleted a Facebook Reel showing him and his companions sitting in the middle of Ayala Avenue, watching female joggers pass by on the opposite side.

“[Bakit] masarap mag-bike sa Ayala Avenue?” a text within his deleted video reads. It included a thinking face emoji.

The vlogger records himself and his companions looking at the joggers, with the former focusing on females.

“‘Wag kayong maingay, ‘wag kayong maingay, ha!” he told his viewers with a gesture of his finger over his mouth.

“Mga simple lang kami, simple lang! Simpleng abangers dahil ‘yung nasa likod ko, siya nauna eh! Inumpisahan niya!” the content creator said, gesturing to another manbehind him, who laughed.

His companion was also seen focusing his phone on the female joggers as they passed by.

The vlogger’s video did not sit well with some Filipinos, who called them out for their “lewd” behavior.

Though it has since been deleted, screengrabs of the clip continue to circulate as online users raised awareness about the men’s behavior.

“So may nag-ci-circulate na video from this guy where these men are ‘nag-aabang’ ng mga joggers sa Ayala Car-free. Nakakadiri po kayo. Ang tatanda niyo na, ang mamanyak niyo pa,” a Facebook user wrote on Monday, January 10.

“For Ayala Car-free-goers, please beware of these men and be extra vigilant. Imbes na safe space, nagiging pugad ng mga manyakis ‘yung Ayala. Nakakalungkot,” she added.

The vlogger has since uploaded a new Facebook Reel where they are shown greeting some joggers and cyclists.

“[Ito] ang Ayala tuwing Sunday morning. Paano naging kamanyakan ang kumuha ng video at picture?” he wrote in a text within the video.

The Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act prohibits gender-based sexual harassment in streets and public spaces, particularly “any unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks against any person regardless of the motive for committing such action or remarks.”

Sexual harassment includes catcalling, persistent uninvited comments or gestures on a person’s appearance, statements of sexual comments and suggestions, and any advances — whether verbal or physical — that are unwanted and have threatened one’s sense of personal space and physical safety.

The Philippine Commission on Women states that such advances that threaten personal space and physical safety may include “cursing, leering and intrusive gazing, and taunting.”

Penalties for offenders include fines or a jail sentence.

Car-free Sundays in Ayala

The Ayala Avenue car-free initiative was launched in 2023.

The initiative is in line with Make It Makati‘s “commitment to sustainable lifestyles.”

Make It Makati is an initiative of Ayala Land that aims to provide a “new, fun, and easy way to experience the city.”

Meanwhile, the car-free experience lets the 2.3-kilometer stretch of the avenue be open to joggers, cyclists, and people from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Sunday.

The area covers the Salcedo-HV Dela Costa Street until Courtyard Drive.