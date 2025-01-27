Pinoy Instagram users raise concerns over app’s map location sharing update

Filipino social media users raised the alarm over an Instagram app update that introduced live location sharing for its users.

Pinoy users of the Meta-owned app noticed that they can see a map of where users are upon accessing the “Messages” feature of the app.

The particular feature can be spotted on the top part, where users share “Notes.”

Named “Map,” clicking the icon shows a map featuring the profiles of their other followers who have allowed to share their location.

yall getting this update from instagram map sharing? pic.twitter.com/5HdfQ0I5cz — admyer🌸 (@myerjourdan) January 24, 2025

The user can also zoom in on the map to see the appropriate location of their fellow user and even message them.

Instagram users who will access the feature for the first time will see the following introduction:

The app said that users can share their precise location with people they “trust,” giving them the option to choose who among their followers can access their data.

The precise location updates every time the user opens Instagram.

Users can also opt to turn on the “Invisible Mode” by clicking on the gear icon on the right side of map and turning on the toggle.

This mode “hides” the user’s location.

The update bothered some Pinoys who thought that it was “creepy.”

“Wtf*ck, creepy ng IG update, kindly turn off location niyo, guys,” an X user wrote with a crying emoji.

“Ang weird talaga nung location update sa IG… the way I can see where people’s houses are now??? What happened to safety,” another online user commented with the same emoji.

“Insta’s location sharing update is kinda scary. You can literally see where exactly people are. Good day for the stalkers, I guess,” wrote a different Pinoy with a grimacing emoji.

“Ok, my IG moots [mutuals] suddenly shared all their location, like, literal addresses, what the f*ck is going on?? What the f*ck is this Instagram update?? I have to let all of them know to turn location off. That’s scary coz they were not aware their location was shared PUBLICLY!!!” another online user wrote.

“Turn your locations to invisible mode on IG, juskowwww, kaloka ka Meta, mapapahamak pa mga tao sa trip niyo,” said another Pinoy.

turn your locations to invisible mode on ig juskowwww kaloka ka meta mapapahamak pa mga tao sa trip niyo pic.twitter.com/34u0kV3Ev8 — 𝙠𝙖𝙞 (@kairangelica) January 26, 2025

Others also suggested fellow users turn off their location sharing for the app itself in their phone settings.

For iPhone users, it can be found when users access “Instagram” under the “Settings” app.

This will bring them to a list showing what they will allow Instagram to access, including “Location.”

They have the option to choose “Never,” “Ask Next Time Or When I Share,” “While Using the App,” and “Always.”

There is also a toggle if they want to share their “Precise Location” or not. Once it is disabled, Instagram can only determine the user’s “approximate location.”

Reports said that a live test of the controversial feature was launched in 2024.

Called the “Friend Map,” the feature is said to be the app’s way of retaining younger users amid competition from other apps popular among the youth like TikTok and Snapchat.

In June 2024, some lawmakers from the United States raised alarm about the feature and said it was a violation of privacy.

“Furthermore, the public sharing of that information puts young users at risk of further surveillance, violence and unsolicited interactions,” Congresswomen Lori Trahan (Massachusets, Third District) and Kathy Castor (Florida, 14th District) said in a letter to Instagram.

Meta, in response, said before that it was “focused on building out safety precautions and mitigations” before it explored offering the feature broadly.