‘X factor’: Netizen’s post about father’s cross mark on Ash Wednesday goes viral

A social media user’s post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral this Ash Wednesday, March 5, after she shared a screenshot of her father’s message, complaining about the ashes a priest placed on his forehead.

Based on the photo, the ashes appeared to form an “X” instead of a cross.

“Bakit ganun gawa ni Father? Parang terminated na ako sa langit ah,” her father wrote, drawing laughter from users on the platform.

“X marks the spot daw sabi ni Father,” one commenter joked.

“Siya ay may X Factor,” another quipped.

“Markado ka na sa langit,” another online user added.

The Roman Catholic Church is observing Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lenten Season, a period of fasting and prayer in the liturgical calendar.

On Ash Wednesday, ashes are placed on one’s forehead, symbolizing the dust from which God created us.

