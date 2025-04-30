‘Aesthetic’: Urns with pop culture-inspired designs go viral

A funeral company’s cartoon and anime-themed urns have gone viral, catching the attention of Filipinos online for their unique and personal designs.

Social media users have spotted that St. Peter Funeral Services is now offering urns featuring pop culture-inspired designs.

An online user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform shared from the funeral service’s TikTok account, showcasing urns with K-pop-inspired designs.

The post garnered 10,000 likes and 2,400 reposts.

A Facebook page also shared more screenshots of the urn offerings from the funeral service.

A visit to St. Peter Funeral Services’ TikTok account reveals vibrant, colorful urns designed to hold the ashes of the deceased, offering a unique and personal touch to memorials.

“For the shinobi at heart. These Akatsuki-inspired urns offer a meaningful way to celebrate a life lived with passion and individuality,” it said in one post on Wednesday, April 30.

“Honor your loved ones with a unique tribute. These custom-designed urns, featuring iconic Attack on Titan characters, offer a distinctive and memorable way to celebrate their life,” the funeral service said in another post.

“Perfect for fans of the series, these urns combine respect with a touch of fandom,” it added.

Other designs feature characters from SpongeBob Squarepants, Ben10, Barbie, Dora, Pokemon and Peppa Pig.

A TikTok user wondered if they could customize their urn to feature their face instead.

“Pwede ba customize? [Mukha] ko po,” the online user wrote.

“Opo. Send [ka na] ngayon,” the funeral service replied with emojis of a smiling face, winking face, and a green heart.

“‘Yung patay ka na pero dapat [aesthetic] ka pa rin. Ahahaha, nilaro eh,” another TikTok user wrote.

“Dapat lang, bhe,” the funeral service commented with a nail polish emoji.

An urn is a container used to hold the ashes or cremated remains of the deceased.

Its design often carries symbolic meaning, with shapes, carvings, and motifs representing spiritual beliefs, personal traits, or cherished memories of the departed.