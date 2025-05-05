Timeline: Google’s journey from dorm to internet dominance

May 5, 2025
The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. (Reuters/Charles Platiau/File Photo)

A U.S. judge has ruled that Google illegally monopolized digital advertising markets, paving the way for a break up of the internet empire that was started out of a Stanford University dormitory nearly 27 years ago.

Google’s platform for advertisers, closely tied to the online search unit, is a core driver of its $300 billion-a-year advertising business that has been a key focus for the past 2-1/2 decades.

Here’s a look at some milestones in the history of the tech giant, whose parent is now known as Alphabet <GOOGL.O>:

YEAREVENT
1995-1996Larry Page and Sergey Brin meet at Stanford University and create a search engine named BackRub.
1998The startup, now renamed Google, gets $100,000 in funding from Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim.
1999Google announces $25 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins in its very first press release, and officially announces the term “Googlers” to the world.
June 2000Google becomes the default search engine provider for Yahoo, one of the most popular websites at the time.
October 2000Launches AdWords, the online advertising platform that would become core to Google’s business.
2001Eric Schmidt is named Google’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors.
April 2004Google announces it is testing the release of Gmail, with up to 1GB of storage capacity.
August 2004Launches initial public offering of roughly 19.6 million shares, at an opening price of $85 per share.
February 2005Launches Google Maps for desktop.
August 2005Acquires mobile startup Android.

Launches Google Talk instant messaging service.

2006Buys online video service YouTube for $1.65 billion.
April 2007Announces acquisition of web ad supplier DoubleClick for $3.1 billion.
May 2007Introduces universal search that lets users access search results across all content types, like images, videos and news, at once.
September 2008Debuts first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1 or HTC Dream.

Launches Google Chrome web browser.

January 2010Launches smartphone, Nexus One, co-developed with HTC.
March 2010Stops censoring search results in China, leading to its banning in the country.
October 2010Google tests out its first self-driving vehicles with a small fleet of Toyota Prius cars in California.
June 2011Launches Google+ social networking service, which was shut down in 2018.
August 2011Announces acquisition of Motorola Mobility, which includes Motorola’s cellphone and TV set-top box businesses, for $12.5 billion.
2012Launches Google Glass.
2013Announces acquisition of Israeli mapping startup Waze for about $1 billion.
2014Announces in January that it will acquire AI firm DeepMind.

In the same month, announces a $3.2 billion deal to buy smart thermostat and smoke alarm maker Nest Labs.

2015Announces plans to create a new publicly listed company, Alphabet, which will house Google and other units, including YouTube and research and venture capital businesses. Sundar Pichai named CEO of Google.
October 2016Launches the first Pixel smartphone.
November 2016Launches Google Home smart speaker.
June 2017The European Commission fines Google 2.42 billion euros for violating the neutrality of its search.
February 2018Google reports full-year sales of over $100 billion a year for the first time.
July 2018The European Commission fines Google 4.34 billion euros for anti-competitive practices with respect to its Android operating system.
March 2019The European Commission imposes a 1.49 billion euros fine for anti-competitive practices with respect to the company’s online advertising business.
June 2019Google announces acquisition of analytics startup Looker for $2.6 billion.
November 2019Announces acquisition of Fitbit for $2.1 billion.
December 2019Co-founders Page and Brin announce they are stepping down as CEO and president, respectively; Pichai becomes CEO of Alphabet.
2020Alphabet hits $1 trillion in market capitalization.
January 2023The company cuts 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce.
February 2023Google announces Bard, a generative AI-powered chatbot that can produce text content and fetch information off the internet. However, a factual error in the AI tool’s demo tanks Alphabet shares, erasing $100 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

Susan Wojcicki, one of Google’s first employees, steps down as YouTube CEO; Neal Mohan replaces her.

March 2023Begins rolling out Bard to some users.
June 2023EU regulators say Google may have to sell part of its adtech business to address concerns about anti-competitive practices
September 2023The U.S. Justice Department and a coalition of state attorneys general begin a blockbuster antitrust trial in Washington, alleging that Google unlawfully abused its dominance in the search-engine market to maintain monopoly power
November 2023Google begins U.S. trial with Epic Games over claims of violation of federal antitrust law
December 2023Google launches Gemini, its most powerful generative AI model at the time
January 2024Samsung says it will use Google’s Gemini large language models in its Galaxy S24 series smartphones
February 2024Google flags increased spending on servers for data centers, underscoring its hefty investments to power AI that will later raise investor concerns
February 2024Google renames its Bard chatbot after the Gemini models that power it
February 2024Nvidia snatches Goggle’s spot as the third-most valuable U.S. company, underscoring the AI shift across Big Tech
February 2024Google releases open source “Gemma” models, following in its AI competitor Meta Platforms’ <META.O> footsteps
February 2024Google pauses its AI tool that creates images of people, following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by the model, just weeks after first offering the service
February 2024Thirty-two media groups including Axel Springer and Schibsted <SCHA.OL> hit Google with a 2.1-billion-euro ($2.3 billion) lawsuit alleging that they had suffered losses due to its digital advertising practices
March 2024A U.S. judge rules that Google must face advertisers’ proposed class action lawsuit claiming that it monopolizes the ad exchange market
March 2024EU antitrust regulators open their first investigations under the Digital Markets Act into Google, Apple <AAPL.O>, Meta for potential breaches of the landmark EU tech rules.
April 2024Google sued by U.S. artists over AI image generator
April 2024Alphabet announces first-ever dividend
June 2024Google names Anat Ashkenazi as CFO
October 2024Google shifts Gemini app team to DeepMind
November 2024Google must sell Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ argues
November 2024Meta will face antitrust trial over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions
March 2025Google defeats part of U.S. shareholder class action over digital advertising practices and user privacy protections
March 2025Alphabet signs its biggest deal ever, to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion
March 2025U.S. drops bid to make Google sell AI investments in antitrust case
April 2025Google faces 5 billion pound UK lawsuit for allegedly abusing dominance in online search
April 2025U.S. judge finds Google’s holds illegal monopolies in ad tech, paving the way for U.S. antitrust prosecutors to seek a breakup of its advertising products

