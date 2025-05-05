Timeline: Google’s journey from dorm to internet dominance

A U.S. judge has ruled that Google illegally monopolized digital advertising markets, paving the way for a break up of the internet empire that was started out of a Stanford University dormitory nearly 27 years ago.
Google’s platform for advertisers, closely tied to the online search unit, is a core driver of its $300 billion-a-year advertising business that has been a key focus for the past 2-1/2 decades.
Here’s a look at some milestones in the history of the tech giant, whose parent is now known as Alphabet <GOOGL.O>:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|1995-1996
|Larry Page and Sergey Brin meet at Stanford University and create a search engine named BackRub.
|1998
|The startup, now renamed Google, gets $100,000 in funding from Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim.
|1999
|Google announces $25 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins in its very first press release, and officially announces the term “Googlers” to the world.
|June 2000
|Google becomes the default search engine provider for Yahoo, one of the most popular websites at the time.
|October 2000
|Launches AdWords, the online advertising platform that would become core to Google’s business.
|2001
|Eric Schmidt is named Google’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors.
|April 2004
|Google announces it is testing the release of Gmail, with up to 1GB of storage capacity.
|August 2004
|Launches initial public offering of roughly 19.6 million shares, at an opening price of $85 per share.
|February 2005
|Launches Google Maps for desktop.
|August 2005
|Acquires mobile startup Android.
Launches Google Talk instant messaging service.
|2006
|Buys online video service YouTube for $1.65 billion.
|April 2007
|Announces acquisition of web ad supplier DoubleClick for $3.1 billion.
|May 2007
|Introduces universal search that lets users access search results across all content types, like images, videos and news, at once.
|September 2008
|Debuts first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1 or HTC Dream.
Launches Google Chrome web browser.
|January 2010
|Launches smartphone, Nexus One, co-developed with HTC.
|March 2010
|Stops censoring search results in China, leading to its banning in the country.
|October 2010
|Google tests out its first self-driving vehicles with a small fleet of Toyota Prius cars in California.
|June 2011
|Launches Google+ social networking service, which was shut down in 2018.
|August 2011
|Announces acquisition of Motorola Mobility, which includes Motorola’s cellphone and TV set-top box businesses, for $12.5 billion.
|2012
|Launches Google Glass.
|2013
|Announces acquisition of Israeli mapping startup Waze for about $1 billion.
|2014
|Announces in January that it will acquire AI firm DeepMind.
In the same month, announces a $3.2 billion deal to buy smart thermostat and smoke alarm maker Nest Labs.
|2015
|Announces plans to create a new publicly listed company, Alphabet, which will house Google and other units, including YouTube and research and venture capital businesses. Sundar Pichai named CEO of Google.
|October 2016
|Launches the first Pixel smartphone.
|November 2016
|Launches Google Home smart speaker.
|June 2017
|The European Commission fines Google 2.42 billion euros for violating the neutrality of its search.
|February 2018
|Google reports full-year sales of over $100 billion a year for the first time.
|July 2018
|The European Commission fines Google 4.34 billion euros for anti-competitive practices with respect to its Android operating system.
|March 2019
|The European Commission imposes a 1.49 billion euros fine for anti-competitive practices with respect to the company’s online advertising business.
|June 2019
|Google announces acquisition of analytics startup Looker for $2.6 billion.
|November 2019
|Announces acquisition of Fitbit for $2.1 billion.
|December 2019
|Co-founders Page and Brin announce they are stepping down as CEO and president, respectively; Pichai becomes CEO of Alphabet.
|2020
|Alphabet hits $1 trillion in market capitalization.
|January 2023
|The company cuts 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce.
|February 2023
|Google announces Bard, a generative AI-powered chatbot that can produce text content and fetch information off the internet. However, a factual error in the AI tool’s demo tanks Alphabet shares, erasing $100 billion from the company’s market capitalization.
Susan Wojcicki, one of Google’s first employees, steps down as YouTube CEO; Neal Mohan replaces her.
|March 2023
|Begins rolling out Bard to some users.
|June 2023
|EU regulators say Google may have to sell part of its adtech business to address concerns about anti-competitive practices
|September 2023
|The U.S. Justice Department and a coalition of state attorneys general begin a blockbuster antitrust trial in Washington, alleging that Google unlawfully abused its dominance in the search-engine market to maintain monopoly power
|November 2023
|Google begins U.S. trial with Epic Games over claims of violation of federal antitrust law
|December 2023
|Google launches Gemini, its most powerful generative AI model at the time
|January 2024
|Samsung says it will use Google’s Gemini large language models in its Galaxy S24 series smartphones
|February 2024
|Google flags increased spending on servers for data centers, underscoring its hefty investments to power AI that will later raise investor concerns
|February 2024
|Google renames its Bard chatbot after the Gemini models that power it
|February 2024
|Nvidia snatches Goggle’s spot as the third-most valuable U.S. company, underscoring the AI shift across Big Tech
|February 2024
|Google releases open source “Gemma” models, following in its AI competitor Meta Platforms’ <META.O> footsteps
|February 2024
|Google pauses its AI tool that creates images of people, following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by the model, just weeks after first offering the service
|February 2024
|Thirty-two media groups including Axel Springer and Schibsted <SCHA.OL> hit Google with a 2.1-billion-euro ($2.3 billion) lawsuit alleging that they had suffered losses due to its digital advertising practices
|March 2024
|A U.S. judge rules that Google must face advertisers’ proposed class action lawsuit claiming that it monopolizes the ad exchange market
|March 2024
|EU antitrust regulators open their first investigations under the Digital Markets Act into Google, Apple <AAPL.O>, Meta for potential breaches of the landmark EU tech rules.
|April 2024
|Google sued by U.S. artists over AI image generator
|April 2024
|Alphabet announces first-ever dividend
|June 2024
|Google names Anat Ashkenazi as CFO
|October 2024
|Google shifts Gemini app team to DeepMind
|November 2024
|Google must sell Chrome to restore competition in online search, DOJ argues
|November 2024
|Meta will face antitrust trial over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions
|March 2025
|Google defeats part of U.S. shareholder class action over digital advertising practices and user privacy protections
|March 2025
|Alphabet signs its biggest deal ever, to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion
|March 2025
|U.S. drops bid to make Google sell AI investments in antitrust case
|April 2025
|Google faces 5 billion pound UK lawsuit for allegedly abusing dominance in online search
|April 2025
|U.S. judge finds Google’s holds illegal monopolies in ad tech, paving the way for U.S. antitrust prosecutors to seek a breakup of its advertising products
—Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa, Kritika Lamba, Meghana Khare, Jaspreet Singh and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Devika Syamnath