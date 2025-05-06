‘Good luck’: Antipolo library open for aspiring lawyers taking Bar exam

Aspiring lawyers who need to review for the Bar examination or those who need to study are invited to go to the Antipolo City Public Library.

Antipolo City Mayor Jun Ynares III announced that those taking the 2025 Bar exams this September can go to their library to study, especially since they have syllabus-based reviewers.

He added that the public library contains the following reviewers for:

Civil Law

Mercantile and Taxation Law

Criminal Law

Labor Law and Social Legislation

Remedial Law, Legal Ethics and Forms

Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (2022-2027)

Ynares said that the collection includes case digests written by 2025 Bar Chair Amy Lazaro-Javier.

“Good luck sa inyong Bar Exam preparations, future Attorneys!” the city chief said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 6.

The Bar is the qualifying licensure examination by the Supreme Court which tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.

It is the only qualifying licensure exam among skilled professionals that the Professional Regulation Commission does not conduct.

Meanwhile, the Antipolo City Public Library is located at San Jose St., near the corner of L. Sumulong Circle, Sitio Siete Media at Barangay San Isidro.

It is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.