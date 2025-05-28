Yuka Saso chasing third U.S. Women’s Open title at Erin Hills

Yuka Saso was only 19 years old when she won her first U.S. Women’s Open back in 2021, a moment that changed her life. Saso was asked Tuesday what winning the major for the second time did for her.

“It was also life-changing,” Saso said with a laugh.

The Philippines-born Japanese golfer is gearing up for the U.S. Women’s Open this week at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, and she’ll do so as the defending champion after pulling out a three-stroke victory last year at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club.

“I could call myself a two-time major champion, and better than that, two-time U.S. Women’s Open champion,” Saso said of her 2024 victory. “I think it’s a great tournament to have beside my name, and — I don’t know, maybe because I dreamed of winning this, and winning it twice is much better.”

Both of Saso’s major victories made history. In 2021, she was the first Filipino (man or woman) to win a golf major, and she matched Korean legend Inbee Park as the youngest winner in U.S. Women’s Open history.

Three years later, this time playing under the Japanese flag, she became the first representative of Japan to win the U.S. Women’s Open and, at just 22, the youngest two-time champion in its history. She joined a list with names like Park, Juli Inkster, Karrie Webb and JoAnne Carner; a third win would put her on par with Annika Sorenstam and Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

Saso reflected on the challenges she faced after winning the 2021 major.

“I mean, everything was great. Everybody was calling me ‘champ.’ I’m a winner of the U.S. Women’s Open,” Saso said. “But also the challenges after that. I moved here to America where I’m far away from home. I needed to get used to life here in America. That was one of the challenging parts of the first one.”

The curious thing about Saso’s resume is that her U.S. Women’s Opens are her only two career victories stateside, major or otherwise. She’s won twice on the LPGA of Japan Tour, but she has yet to build upon her major success.

This season alone, Saso has missed four cuts — including each of her last three starts — and has finished no better than T17.

“Well, there was for sure frustration, but I think I understand well that golf is not a perfect game. I can’t be perfect with it,” Saso said. “I think the grinding part is what I enjoy the most. Everything was not going well, but I think I know where I want my game to be or I know what I needed to do. So I was not happy but also having fun at the same time, which is kind of weird.”

Saso feels she has become a better putter after putting in extra work with her coach and caddie. Now it’s all about remaining confident that she has the tools to beat the best in the world once again.

“Yeah, the results were not where I wanted to be, but I think not playing well makes me grow a bit more to be more patient and just to trust myself and try to build that momentum,” Saso said. “But that doesn’t — how do you call it? That doesn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I can’t play golf anymore.’ I don’t feel that way.”

—Field Level Media