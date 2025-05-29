Unveiled: ‘Blue lanterns’ climate art in Intramuros

A sea of glowing blue lanterns lights up Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila, transforming the historic site into a climate-themed art installation that highlights the urgent need to protect the world’s oceans.



Unveiled on May 27, the display features over 1,000 solar-powered lanterns made from recycled materials—each symbolizing a call for climate action and marine conservation.



The installation is part of the “100 Days for the Ocean” campaign and a lead-up to the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice this June.



It was launched by the Embassy of France to the Philippines and in Micronesia, in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, the Intramuros Administration and NGO Liter of Light.

The “Blue Lanterns” climate art installation will be on display at Fort Santiago until June 1.

— John Marwin Elao