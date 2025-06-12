Kat Ermino’s Divisoria-made wedding gown? It’s not what you think

Newly-wed content creator Katrina Ermino has sparked conversation online after it was revealed that her intricately designed wedding gown came from Divisoria — a district long associated with budget fashion.

Based on a TikTok video she posted in August last year, Ermino sourced her gown from *Mark’s Brides,” a shop in Divisoria that produces custom bridalwear.

While the term “Divisoria gown” might once have implied something low-cost and low-quality, Filipinos online are saying the perception no longer fits.

“Dami kayang magaganda sa divi. Nasayo na lang kung gaano ka katyaga maghanap,” wrote one Redditor in response to a post asking if Ermino’s gown was really from Divisoria.

Another added, “Madami pong designers d’yan… Luma na po yung stigma na kapag sa Divi ay tiangge-an. 2025 na.”

Not ‘cheap’

Others chimed in to note how wedding gowns from the district have become more competitive in both design and detail.

“Marami naman talaga magaganda dyan sa Divi basta magaling ka lang talaga maghanap. Pero I think sa materyales at sa pagkakagawa nagiiba sa mga mamahalin,” one post said.

For some specialized shops, the prices are no longer as cheap, as a result, according to one report.

“I was at Mark’s Brides Manila in 2022! Hindi siya mura. Halos umabot din 6 digits yung gown ko. Pero! You get way you pay for! Happy ako with that gown,” wrote a former bride on the same thread.

Another confirmed: “Hindi ‘lang’ ang divisoria. Magaganda gowns dyan and afaik mahal din yung Mark’s Brides ha, umaabot din P100k+.”