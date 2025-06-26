Pasig condo residents seek answers over mysterious disappearance of 13 cats

A group of resident volunteers in a condominium complex has raised the alarm over 13 cats under their care that have mysteriously gone missing since January.

Cats of Satori on Tuesday, June 24, called on residents of Satori Residences in Pasig City to sign a petition urging the Property Management Office (PMO) to be transparent about the missing cats and to initiate an investigation.

The volunteers also urged the condominium’s PMO to ensure the protection and humane treatment of the remaining cats, and to implement clear, ethical policies for compassionate animal management.

“If you are a resident of Satori Residences, we invite you to support our call for truth, transparency, and protection by signing the official petition,” Cats of Satori said on a Facebook post.

“Every signature from within our community sends a clear message: these lives matter,” the volunteers added.

The group added that non-volunteers can help by sharing the Facebook post to raise awareness or by considering the adoption of the remaining cats under their care.

The Cats of Satori said that thirteen neutered and vaccinated cats “went missing simultaneously” and were “last seen in the condo premises.”

“We have looked for them in pounds and they are not found. Who is responsible for these lives lost?” it said in the comments section.

In another post, the volunteer group said the disappearance started last January.

“Over the past several months, a number of community cats we’ve cared for have gone missing — some quietly, others under unclear and concerning circumstances. First in January, and again in June 2025. We don’t know where they are. We don’t know why. But we know this: THEY MATTER,” it said.

“These losses have caused deep worry among volunteers and residents alike, especially as they came after repeated efforts to communicate, coordinate, and offer solutions grounded in compassion,” the group added.

It also said that it feels “disheartened” by the “continuing uncertainty and the absence of clear communication” with the PMO.

The volunteers stressed that their initiative does not intend to “blame” anyone but to uphold “compassion, accountability, and doing right by the most vulnerable sector in our society.”

“These cats are not pests. They are sentient beings who have quietly lived among us, and who, in many ways, have brought the community together. Their lives matter. Our voices matter. And we will continue to speak — because they cannot,” the group said.

In a separate post, Cats of Satori said one of their key requests is an “immediate and impartial review of relevant CCTV footage” concerning the missing cats.

“While the PMO and CDC have expressed concern and denied involvement in the disappearance of the community cats, the Cats of Satori Club respectfully requests the immediate and impartial review of relevant CCTV footage,” it said.

“This request is made in good faith, in the interest of transparency, accountability, and community safety, especially given that similar access has previously been granted in unrelated incidents within the same jurisdiction,” the group added.

The Cats of Satori also said that the PMO ordered them to “remove all feeding stations” for the community cats.

The group requested that those who can adopt or at least temporarily foster felines for their safety contact them so the cats can continue to thrive.

As of June 21, the Cats of Satori said that its volunteers have already visited the city pounds in Marikina and Pasig, but with no results.

“The search continues. Our volunteers have checked city pounds in Marikina and Pasig, along with other locations based on public tips,” it said in a comment.

“Unfortunately, the cats have NOT been found and are STILL MISSING. Please continue to share any leads. Your help is crucial,” the group added.

Satori Residences is under the management of DMCI Homes, which aims to be the “best provider of residential communities designed to create a quality lifestyle responsive to the changing needs and preferences of the market” it serves.