PCNE 2025 ends with call to boldly bear Christ’s hope, love

The 11th Philippine Conference on New Evangelization (PCNE) concluded Sunday with Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila urging participants to return to their communities as bold bearers of Christ’s hope and love.

In his closing message, Advincula encouraged the faithful to continue the synodal journey and embrace active listening in a world longing for faith and connection.

“Do not be afraid to love in an extravagant or even ‘exaggerated’ way, and to bear Christ’s hope to all,” he said. “Even when life is filled with challenges, let us accompany each other, listen and share stories, and create safe spaces to encounter the Risen Lord.”

Held July 18–20 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila, the three-day conference brought together priests, consecrated persons, lay leaders, youth, and members of ecclesial movements from various dioceses.

With the theme “Padayon: Synodal Witnessing of the Faith,” the event called on the faithful to continue Christ’s mission with courage and hope, rooted in a grace-filled encounter with the Risen Lord.

“Padayon,” a Cebuano and Hiligaynon word meaning “to continue as planned,” is widely recognized as a call to action, encouragement and hope.

The theme emphasized the Church’s call—through synodality, witness and communion—to move forward as one body, proclaiming the Gospel with peace, mercy and love.

“As one Church, we listened, shared, prayed, and celebrated together moved by the Holy Spirit. Truly we saw that it is the Spirit that allows us to press on despite life’s challenges. Continue in hope and love,” Advincula said.

The conference concluded with a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines.

In his homily, Brown called on Catholics to center their lives on Christ and recognize their role in salvation history.

“Many things are important, many things are significant, many things are pressing,” Brown said. “But only one thing is necessary, Jesus says in the Gospel, and that is to sit at the feet of the Lord, to listen to Him, to adore Him, to live the life of prayer, to prioritize our interior life.”

He also challenged attendees to respond actively to God’s invitation.

“We need to be not only aware that we have been chosen, but we need to choose,” Brown said. “We must choose to believe.”