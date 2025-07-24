Cubao bishop consoles grieving parents after son dies on monsoon flooding

Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. of Cubao visited Maria Teresa and Edwin Batistis at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, where the family has been staying since the death of their eldest son, Fhilton.

“We are one family,” Ayuban told Church-run Radyo Veritas.

“When any of our brothers or sisters are in need, we must be ready to stand with them, to grieve with them, and to offer whatever we can to help ease their suffering,” he said.

The family’s agony was compounded by the long hours of searching and waiting. Yet through it all, Maria Teresa turned to her faith. She said she knelt in prayer before the image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, seeking divine strength.

“I’ve accepted all the trials given to me with an open heart,” she said. “It is in the Lord that I find hope. I pray He gives me and my husband the strength to carry on for our two remaining children.”

The Batistis family had waited nearly a decade to have Fhilton, later blessed with two more children. She shared that her son, a scholar of the basilica, also worked part-time to support the family.

Despite the devastating loss, the family expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of community support.

“Even though what happened to our family was painful, I still thank God,” Maria Teresa added. “It’s in these moments that I see how much people love us, and love our son. We are not alone—they are helping us.”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday that at least seven people have died due to monsoon rains, with eight still missing and seven injured.