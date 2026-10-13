Don’t let the flu get you: Health agencies share tips for Pinoys

Health agencies shared tips to help Filipinos protect themselves against Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) amid the spread of coughs and colds.

The Department of Health (DOH) said ILI is an infection caused by different viruses and bacteria that affects the nose, throat, and lungs.

It is accompanied by a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher and a cough that started within the past ten days.

The DOH said Filipinos may also experience fatigue, headache, nausea, sore throat, diarrhea and chills.

ILI can be transmitted through droplets from the cough or sneeze of infected people, who are most contagious in their first three to four days, even before symptoms appear.

The DOH advised those with symptoms to stay at home and get enough rest, take fever medication like paracetamol, drink 8 to 10 glasses of water, and consume nutritious food like fruits and vegetables.

It also shared preventive measures, including avoiding enclosed or crowded places, regularly washing hands or using sanitizer and wearing face masks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines also acknowledged that it is “flu season” in the country, adding that “flu and other respiratory illnesses often increase during the rainy or cooler months.”

“Colds and flu viruses spread easily when people cough, sneeze, or talk. Washing hands often, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick help stop the spread,” the WHO Philippines said.

It added that Filipinos must cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, open windows to keep air flowing and wear a face mask if they feel unwell.

The WHO Philippines also advised the public to get vaccinated against the flu if shots are available.

Influenza thrives in cold and dry, or humid and rainy weather, making the illness common during the rainy season.

Experts said cold, damp conditions help the virus become more stable and remain in the air as droplets longer, making it easier to spread.

Colder air and low humidity also dry out the protective mucus membranes in one’s nose and mouth, making it easier for the viruses and bacteria to enter and cause infection.

These mucus membranes trap dirt, viruses, bacteria and other irritants.