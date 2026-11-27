MANILA — A Catholic bishop has called for genuine consent from Indigenous communities before mining exploration proceeds in Mount Pantingan in Bataan province.

Bishop Rufino Sescon Jr. of Balanga welcomed the temporary suspension of exploration while concerns raised by Ayta communities and local leaders are addressed.

In a circular issued Nov. 17, he said any activity affecting Aeta ancestral lands must first secure their Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), as required by law.

“Their ancestral land is not merely land or property. It is their home, history, culture and identity,” Sescon said.

He stressed that consent must be freely given and informed, not treated as a mere formality in decisions affecting Indigenous communities.

Sescon urged government agencies and mining companies to ensure transparency, accountability and meaningful consultations while carefully assessing possible impacts on forests, rivers, water sources, livelihoods and public health.

“There is no true development if it causes environmental destruction and violates the rights of others,” he said.

The proposed exploration covers parts of Mount Pantingan in the towns of Limay, Bagac and Mariveles.

While recognizing the need for jobs and better living conditions, the bishop said development must not undermine human rights, Indigenous culture and environmental protection.

He also expressed the Church’s solidarity with the Ayta Magbukon, saying protecting ancestral lands and natural resources is a shared responsibility.

“Bataan is our home,” he said, urging residents to help protect the province’s mountains, forests, rivers and ancestral territories.