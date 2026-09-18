Viral: Content creator draws flak for moving fast food mascot figure to rival chain

A content creator was called out for moving a mascot figure from a homegrown fast food chain to another establishment, allegedly to boost engagement.

A video of an individual, identified as Hansol Hard, was posted on X (formerly Twitter), showing him moving Jollibee’s mascot figure to another fast food chain.

The other fast food chain, KFC, was located a few stores away from Jollibee.

Hansol also posed with the figure before moving it inside KFC.

“Welcome KFC daw, sabi ni Jobee,” he wrote on Facebook.

The video was reposted on X platform, where it drew criticism.

“Lahat na lang talaga gagawin ng mga ‘content creator” sa Pinas. Kahit ang pagkuha ng property. Tapos kapag nag-file ng complain against them, magso-sorry with iyak pa,” an X user wrote on Wednesday, September 16.

“@Jollibee, your property was wrongfully taken from your premises to create content without authorization,” the user added.

Lahat nalang talaga gagawin ng mga “content creator” sa Pinas. Kahit ang pagkuha ng property. Tapos kapag nag-file ng complain against them, magso-sorry with iyak pa. @Jollibee, your property was wrongfully taken from your premises to create content without authorization. pic.twitter.com/NlswbkfuGT — Pepe Shawarma 🐸 (@pepeshawarma) September 16, 2026

“Content creation should never come at the expense of basic values respect, honesty, consent, and accountability. If something isn’t yours, don’t take it without permission,” another wrote.

“And if you make a mistake, own it and take responsibility not just after someone files a complaint. Views may get attention, but values build character,” he added.

Others called for the content creator to be held accountable following the incident.

“This is next level clout chasing. Sana masampolan ‘yan! Ganto na ba ka-desperado mga ‘to na mapansin?” another wrote.

“Not funny. File a complaint, @Jollibee,” a different Pinoy commented.

Jollibee is known for its mascot figures, which are typically placed near the entrances of its branches.

Meanwhile, Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code defines theft as the unlawful taking of another person’s personal property without their consent and with intent to gain.