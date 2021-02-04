‘Sanib prank’: Donnalyn Bartolome goes ghost hunting with paranormal expert Ed Caluag

In her latest vlog, Donnalyn Bartolome invited paranormal consultant Ed Caluag to visit a cemetery at 3 a.m. and ghost hunt months before Halloween.

The 26-year-old celebrity vlogger on Sunday uploaded a video on her YouTube where she and Caluag, together with some of her crew, attempted to contact spirits through an Oujia board.

Bartolome also pranked him when she pretended to be possessed after she claimed of feeling different. Fake blood was also used to convince him.

Caluag told her to “try harder next time” but moments after she pretended to act wild, he said “told you.”

Prior to the prank, they were discussing about feeling unusual or experiencing different sensations and how these could supposedly be related to spirits.

Bartolome’s latest vlog has reached more than one million views on the video-sharing platform as of this writing.

It also landed on the top spot of YouTube Philippines’ trending list on Tuesday and has since retained its rank.

Days after it gained traction, Bartolome in the comments section urged people to “respect” Caluag even if they are skeptical of him and his claims.

She also told her followers that she had “permission” from his manager to appear despite her content being comedic in some parts.

“Collab ito ng comedy at horror but that doesn’t mean hindi totoo na nakakakita o nakakaramdam si Kuya Ed. I know ghosts are real cause nakakita na ako. Sobrang scary. Kaya ko ginuest si Kuya Ed kasi naniniwala ako sa kanya. If kayo hindi, okay lang mag-express ng opinion, basta respectful,” Bartolome said.

Caluag is a paranormal consultant who has appeared on television shows such as “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho” or KJMS, “Tunay na Buhay” and “Magpakailanman.”

He is mostly known for appearing as a resource person on paranormal activities on KMJS.

In 2019, he also launched his own vlog called “TECS: The Ed Caluag Show,” where he discusses paranormal events and third eye.

