Lawyer appears as a kitten behind Zoom filter during court hearing

It would not be hard for a lawyer to convince a judge to rule that, in this case, he’s not a cat.

A Texas lawyer, on a Zoom call with other counsels and a judge, turned up as a large kitten during a court hearing, a video of which is going viral on social media.

“I’m here live… I’m not a cat,” lawyer Rod Ponton said as he tried to remove the filter with his assistant.

“I can see that,” responded the judge, identified as Roy Ferguson of Texas’ 394th judicial district, before helping Ponton troubleshoot.

On Twitter, Ferguson posted a reminder to lawyers to check their Zoom settings after their children had used the app.

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

The judge also said that the material shouldn’t be used to mock lawyers, but to “exemplify the legal community’s dedication to the cause of justice.”

The comment section below the video is teeming with reactions.

“The fact that his voice is quivering as his eyes are nervously darting around is absolutely hilarious,” wrote one.

“Hope he doesn’t get charged with purr-jury,” another posted.