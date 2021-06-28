Vax process: Steps to follow when getting COVID-19 vaccination

As more number of Filipinos qualify to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the government reminded the public about the processes they need to follow when getting COVID-19 vaccination.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on Monday uploaded a video explainer as the government opens up the inoculation drive to the A4 group or the economic frontliners and the A5 group or the indigent population.

About 35 million Filipinos belong to the fourth priority group which is composed of workers from the government, the private and the informal sector.

The government said that these are individuals who are required to be physically present in their work.

Meanwhile, there are 8.5 million reported indigents in the country.

PCOO said that those who are qualified to receive the COVID-19 jab must undergo a pre-vaccination screening first.

Those who have an autoimmune disease, cancer, HIV, are undergoing transplant operation, currently taking steroids and/or are bedridden needed to obtain a medical clearance from their respective physicians. This will be presented at the screening booth.

Before the day of the vaccination, the individual must sign up for an appointment and prepare the following: A government-issued identification card, proof of comorbidity or the medical clearance, face mask and face shield and alcohol.

On the day of the vaccination, the individual must be aware of the following steps:

Go to the date and venue of vaccination as indicated in the registration.

Properly queue by waiting in the designated seats while observing physical distance measures (remain at least 1 meter or three feet apart) and remain on standby for instructions.

Once called, follow the registration guidelines according to your LGU (local government unit) and show your government-issued ID.

You must receive an informed consent form, health screening form and pamphlet about the vaccination.

Once called for screening, you will be asked questions about your health, including current medications being taken, history of vaccination, exposure to COVID-19 and your allergies, among others.

Listen to the information that will be given to you about the COVID-19 vaccination.

Don’t forget to retrieve your vaccination card once inoculated.

Stay in the monitoring area for 15 to 30 minutes to observe yourself.

Get the contact numbers of those who you can report to if you experience serious side effects and know the date of your second dose.

Continue practicing the minimum public health protocols.

According to reported vaccination trackers, more than ten million doses have been administered to Filipinos so far while more than two million have received two doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.

The government plans to fully vaccinate 58 million individuals by the end of this year.