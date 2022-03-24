Robredo supporters greet Leody-Walden tandem in Iloilo

A presidential and vice-presidential candidate in the 2022 elections spotted a group of supporters of different candidates greeting them in Iloilo when they were in the area.

The Laban ng Masa coalition on Wednesday shared a video where presidential bet labor leader Leody De Guzman and his running mate, former Akbayan representative Walden Bello, greeted “Kakampinks.”

“Kakampink” is the term used to refer to the supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo, another presidential aspirant. She is running with vice presidential bet Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

“Kanina, habang nagbibiyahe sila @LeodyManggagawa at @WaldenBello sa Iloilo, nagkataong nadaanan nila ang isa ding campaign rally,” the coalition wrote as a caption.

“Hindi namin inaasahan ang kanilang mga reaksyon. Tunay ngang hindi dapat pula at pink na ordinaryong mamayan ang magkalaban,” it added.

Pink is the campaign color of Robredo while De Guzman uses red.

In the video, De Guzman could be seen greeting Robredo’s supporters while in a van. They immediately cheer and wave pink flags upon seeing him and his running mate.

The video has reached 4,100 views on Twitter and has earned over 4,000 likes as of this writing.

It was also posted on r/Philippines, a subreddit on the discussion website dedicated to all things Filipino.

The post has been upvoted at 98% and has earned 16 Reddit awards overall.

“Ka Leody and Walden greeted by Kakampinks in Iloilo while on a trip. ‘Tunay ngang hindi dapat pula at pink na ordinaryong mamayan ang magkalaban,'” its title said.

Other presidential bets in the elections are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, entrepreneur Faisal Mangondato, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., physician Jose Montemayor, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Those running for vice president are Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), radio commentator Rizalito David, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.