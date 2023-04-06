Trailer of Wattpad adaptation ‘The Rain in España’ among top YouTube trends

Released four days ago on the streaming platform, the official trailer of “The Rain in España” climbed second place on YouTube’s trending list for movies during Holy Week in the Philippines.

The Wattpad series-inspired upcoming movie beat major Hollywood trailer releases except for the teaser trailer for the live action adaptation of “Barbie.”

“The Rain in España” is the first installment of a planned “University Series” with “more than 570 million reads” on online reading community Wattpad.

The upcoming film, set to stream on May 1 on Vivamax, stars Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo, Gab Lagman and Bea Binene, among others.