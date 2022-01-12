Heaven Peralejo transforms into conflicted vampire for Sponge Cola’s new music video

Sponge Cola’s latest music video feature Kapamilya actress Heaven Peralejo as a deeply conflicted vampire.

The alternative rock outfit dropped the music video for “Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito” on Wednesday. It is the new single released ahead of their full-length album to be released this year.

The music video, an allegorical take on walking away from an unhealthy, toxic relationship and finding the courage to love yourself, was directed by budding filmmaker Lamar Roque

In the music video, Heaven could be seen on the verge of a domestic breakdown as she adjusts to a life of uncertainty and fear from sunlight.

Sponge Cola’s drummer Tedmark Cruz considered meeting and working with Heaven a treat.

“Being part of a project or shoot with the nicest people just makes everyone’s jobs a lot easier,” Tedmark said.

Vocalist Yael Yuzon revealed that the music video experienced several changes in terms of shoot dates.

“It took almost a year with all the lockdowns and delays,” Yael said.

“Direk Lamar and his team did a great job capturing the gravitas while adhering to all safety measures during the shoot. It was a long logistical juggling act that must have added to the weight of the end product. We’re mighty proud of the visual masterpiece,” he added.

Yael also wrote the track “Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito”, with additional parts from bassist Gosh Dilay.

The vocalist-guitarist said the song was written from the perspective of the one who leaves the relationship.

“Walking away, cutting clean is theoretically easy but usually isn’t. Whether it’s comfort and familiarity, an inability to be alone or whatnot, most people who leave find themselves circling back which isn’t something people tend to focus on since we usually think of the ones left behind, Yael said.

The single was produced by the band’s constant collaborator Joey Santos.

They previously worked together for the singles “Siguro Nga,” “Labis-labis” and “Alamat,” the Mobile Legends Bang Bang 5th Anniversary track.

The band said they enjoyed working with Joey anew.

“Working with Joey Santos has been wonderful. From file sharing over Google Drive, to creating a dedicated WhatsApp/Telegram group, to recording and doing online shows, and most recently traveling to Dubai, I believe we’ve bonded very well. And boy are we all excited to share the sound we’ve come up with in this latest album with you all,” Cruz said.

The new track “Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito” can now be streamed on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Philippines.