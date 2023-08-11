Gal Gadot is changing the male-led spy action genre with ‘Heart of Stone’

The spy genre in movies has been largely dominated by male protagonists and a Gal Gadot-produced film is changing that.

The Israeli actress is back in her game as she shows off her action chops in the adrenaline-charged spy action thriller “Heart of Stone” on Netflix.



Gal, who also serves as one of its producers, is playing the role of Rachel Stone, an elite spy from The Charter which is an elusive peacekeeping organization that relies on a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tool — The Heart — that keeps them ahead of the rest.

Unfortunately for them, a hacker with ties to criminal elements intends to steal this technology, threatening global stability as a result.

It is up to Stone to keep The Heart from falling into the wrong hands and with it, save the world from being potentially destroyed.

The action-packed movie also stars Jamie Dornan as MI6 Agent Parker and Alia Bhatt as hacker Keya Dhawan.

“Heart of Stone” is directed by filmmaker Tom Harper (The Aeronauts, Peaky Blinders, War & Peace) from the story of writer Greg Rucka (The Old Guard).

The movie has Gal’s character written as the female version of the famous British secret agent James Bond, although it offers a fresh spin on the male-dominated spy genre that also features Jason Bourne of the “Bourne” franchise and Ethan Hunt of the “Mission: Impossible” film series.

According to the actress, she wanted to make a movie “that brings something fresh and new and thrilling” in the mentioned genre.

Gal said that unlike Stone’s male counterparts, the latter is “much more real” and “much more relatable.”

“She’s very much grounded. She loves mac and cheese,” the actress shared with local media before.

Gal also shared that Stone relies on her “strong instincts,” highlighting her humanity in an extremely calculated field of work.

“It was really important to me that Rachel be a character who can fight, but I also wanted her to be able to use her brain, intuition and emotion,” Gal told Netflix before.

“She doesn’t just run in, guns blazing. She thinks about how she’s affecting people and situations,” the actress added.

The former beauty queen has proven her action chops with her breakthrough performance as a superhero goddess in “Wonder Woman” and a sleek heist queen in “Red Notice.”

“Heart of Stone” is now streaming on Netflix Philippines. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube