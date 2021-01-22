New movie every week: Netflix treats viewers to huge lineup of films this 2021

As the world enters the second year since a coronavirus disease pandemic was declared, streaming giant Netflix has upped the ante by giving its homebound viewers a treat.

For this year, it will release a new movie every week from award-winning filmmakers and films featuring the biggest stars in Hollywood such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lawrence.

Some of the films will tackle zombies, cowboys and high school romance like “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” and “The Kissing Booth 3.”

Other movies included in the roster are “The Woman in the Window,” the “Fear Street” trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s horror series, “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Afterlife of the Party,” “Army of the Dead,” “Finding ‘Ohana” and “Malcolm and Marie,” among others.

It was recently reported that the streaming giant surpassed its count of 200 million subscribers as it closed out 2020.

This further cemented itself as the world’s biggest subscription streaming service of its kind as people look for ways to entertain themselves at home amid the pandemic. — Featured video from Netflix Film Club via YouTube