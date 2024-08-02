Budots goes international on TikTok

From the streets of the Philippines to TikTok videos all around the world, budots has come a long way.

“Emergency”, a budots remix created by DJ Johnrey of “Dr. Beat” by Gloria Estefan, currently has hundreds of thousands of entries under its sound on the app.

Some are budots dance while others are outfit videos.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo showed some of her GUTS world tour outfits using the trend.

Other content creators used it to showcase their wardrobe, like one fashion enthusiast with her Carrie Bradshaw-esque style.

On the other hand, it has also evolved into a dance craze, with foreign TikTok users trying their best to properly execute its moves.

“Trying real budots dance,” said one American creator.

“This is the right way to do budots. Just like us locals here 🥰,” a Pinoy user wrote in the comment section of a TikTok user.

“So much love to the motherland from here in Vegas!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜✨✨✨✨,” the creator said in reply.

One Chinese X (formerly Twitter) user also conferred with social media users how he fared on the dance craze.

“I heard that the essence of this dance is like this, right?,” he wrote.

Budots origin

The cultural phenomenon can be traced back to Davao, where its creator DJ Love or Sherwin Tuna hails from.

Before it became a medium for idiosyncrasies online everywhere, it was first a bedrock of local quirks back home.

DJ Love is said to have taken inspiration from Badjao and Tausug’s cultural dances.

He also incorporated everyday sounds from his environment, a reason why the electric dance subgenre sounds so eclectically Filipino.

To this day, DJ Love still churns out remixes on his YouTube channel. His most memorable hit, however, still remains the “Tiwtiw bomb mix” that is ingrained in the memory of many Filipinos.

Right now, many other producers release viral mixes like DJ Ericnem’s “Dayang Dayang” remix, and “Skiri Skiri” which people like to use for Zumba.

Another widely famous creation is DJ Sandy’s “Paro Paro G”.

Likewise, a remix of Lana Del Rey’s “Queen of Disaster” circulated on TikTok even before “Emergency” went viral.