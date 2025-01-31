‘We are here for you’: Telco firm’s heartwarming video brings comfort with ’90s song

A telco firm’s New Year video ad is tugging at the heartstrings of Filipinos.

This month, PLDT Home released a video about the love and support of a Filipino family, featuring the new rendition of the song “Huwag Kang Matakot”, originally composed by Eraserheads vocalist Ely Buendia. The fresh take on the song evoked heartfelt emotions as it brings a broader meaning to its message: “We are here for you.”

In the video, a father could be seen encouraging his son as he calls him before a nerve-wracking exam; a mom comforting her daughter challenged by cyberbullying; a daughter who has access to her family’s security camera and was able to keep her mom safe from harm; a son who cheers up his sick mom by spending time with her on a video call; and a family showing 100% support for each other despite the distance.

In these scenarios, PLDT Home is seen as the connection powering every member of the family, consistent with the brand’s message of “We’re here for you.”

The iconic song’s reassuring lyrics also fit the video perfectly as they stress the true meaning and importance of a family’s presence and support.

“Huwag kang matakot. ‘Di mo ba alam nandito lang ako sa iyong tabi? ‘Di kita pababayaan kailanman,” the lyrics read.

The heartwarming video, released on January 3, has so far garnered over 9.7 million views on YouTube.

“As we face a new year, PLDT Home delivers a timely and uplifting message of support signifying its promise to provide stronger and meaningful connections for every family it serves. PLDT Home is here for you, keeping you connected, especially in the moments that matter the most,” Jeremiah de la Cruz, PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of Home Business Group, said.

The telco firm has kept generations of families connected for 90 years. Through this campaign, the brand reiterates its message of “commitment to provide reliable technologies and services so that families can enrich their lives and build meaningful connections at home.”

Among its digital services include Fiber Gigabit, promising to deliver the country’s fastest internet speeds up to 10 Gbps and Fiber Unli, a broadband service. It also has innovations that include the world’s first-of-its-kind hybrid modem, “Always On,” which automatically switches a customer’s connection from fiber to LTE in case of downtime and creates an automatic service request for customer convenience.

The telco firm likewise introduced Cebuano language support on 171, as well as new AI-assisted programs.

PLDT Home said it has also made customer care support accessible online and offline, especially in the rural areas.

