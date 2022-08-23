Philippines raises an initial P162.72 billion from retail bond sale

The Philippines’ Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said it raised an initial 162.72 billion pesos ($2.90 billion) in an auction on Tuesday of 2028 retail treasury bonds targeted at individual investors, with the coupon rate fixed at 5.75%.

Holders of previously issued fixed-rate treasury notes maturing this year and in 2023 can also swap their holdings for the peso-denominated retail bonds, the BTr said in a notice.

($1 = 56.2000 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Karen Lema

RELATED: Philippines plans first retail bond issue under Marcos administration