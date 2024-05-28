Philippines peso, South Korean won lead gains in Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.730
|156.86
|+0.08
|Sing dlr
|1.347
|1.3493
|+0.14
|Taiwan dlr
|32.131
|32.187
|+0.17
|Korean won
|1360.500
|1363.8
|+0.24
|Baht
|36.575
|36.55
|-0.07
|Peso
|57.920
|58.175
|+0.44
|Rupiah
|16085.000
|16060
|-0.16
|Rupee
|83.130
|83.13
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.688
|4.695
|+0.15
|Yuan
|7.246
|7.245
|-0.02
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.730
|141.060
|-10.00
|Sing dlr
|1.347
|1.319
|-2.10
|Taiwan dlr
|32.131
|30.735
|-4.34
|Korean won
|1360.500
|1288.000
|-5.33
|Baht
|36.575
|34.165
|-6.59
|Peso
|57.920
|55.388
|-4.37
|Rupiah
|16085.000
|15395.000
|-4.29
|Rupee
|83.130
|83.208
|+0.09
|Ringgit
|4.688
|4.590
|-2.09
|Yuan
|7.246
|7.098
|-2.05
—Compiled by Archishma Iyer