Philippines peso, South Korean won lead gains in Asian FX

By
Reuters
-
May 28, 2024 - 4:57 PM
US dollar bills. (The STAR/Edd Gumban)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0226 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen156.730156.86+0.08
Sing dlr1.3471.3493+0.14
Taiwan dlr32.13132.187+0.17
Korean won1360.5001363.8+0.24
Baht36.57536.55-0.07
Peso57.92058.175+0.44
Rupiah16085.00016060-0.16
Rupee83.13083.13+0.00
Ringgit4.6884.695+0.15
Yuan7.2467.245-0.02
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen156.730141.060-10.00
Sing dlr1.3471.319-2.10
Taiwan dlr32.13130.735-4.34
Korean won1360.5001288.000-5.33
Baht36.57534.165-6.59
Peso57.92055.388-4.37
Rupiah16085.00015395.000-4.29
Rupee83.13083.208+0.09
Ringgit4.6884.590-2.09
Yuan7.2467.098-2.05

—Compiled by Archishma Iyer

Interaksyon

