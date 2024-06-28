Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as focus turns to US inflation

- Traders await US PCE data due out later in day
- All Asian currencies set to end 1H in red
- Equities mixed over 1H; Taiwan set for around 29% gain
Asian currencies and stocks gained some ground on Friday and continued to trade in a tight range as caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. inflation data, after a subdued week of trading impacted by the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on rate cuts.
The Singapore dollar <SGD=> rose by 0.1%, while the Malaysian ringgit <MYR=> and the Thai baht <THB=TH> were largely unchanged.
“While a firm U.S. dollar and domestic (Thai) politics serve as near-term headwinds for the currency, we retain our sanguine outlook for the Thai baht in the later part of this year,” analysts at MUFG said in a client note.
Legal challenges against Thai politicians, including PM Srettha Thavisin, unsettled domestic politics and financial markets, adding uncertainty to Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.
Traders keenly await the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, due later in the day, for insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy direction, while also preparing for a wave of inflation data expected next week from Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand to gauge the potential trajectory of regional monetary policies.
The South Korean won <KRW=KFTC> was up 0.7% after data showed the country’s central bank sold a net $1.82 billion in the first quarter to arrest the local unit’s decline.
The Taiwan dollar <TWD=TP> advanced by 0.3% and logged its third straight week of gains.
In the first half of 2024, the baht, the won and Indonesian rupiah <IDR=>, and the Philippine peso <PHP=> faced substantial declines between 5% and 7%, ranking them as some of the weakest currencies in emerging Asian markets.
Conversely, the Indian rupee <INR=IN> emerged as the strongest performer in the region, experiencing only a slight depreciation of 0.3% year-to-date, buoyed by improving economic fundamentals and foreign investment inflows.
Equities in the region advanced on Friday, with shares in Jakarta <.JKSE> adding 1.6%, while those in Manila <.PSI>, Seoul <.KS11>, and Taipei <.TWII> were up between 0.3% and 0.6%.
Equities in the first half of 2024 displayed mixed results with South Korean, Malaysian and Indian shares poised to end the half-year with gains of 5.2% to 11.1%, while Taiwan shares surged nearly 28.5%, bolstered by strong performance in chip stocks.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- ** Indian bond yields seen easing on global index inclusion
- ** Bank of Mexico holds its benchmark interest rate
- ** Argentina’s lower house approves Milei’s economic reform bill
- ** Dollar breaks 161 yen in countdown to U.S. inflation release
|Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0821 GMT
|COUNTRY
|FX RIC
|FX DAILY %
|FX YTD %
|INDEX
|STOCKS DAILY %
|STOCKS YTD %
|Japan
|<JPY=>
|-0.09
|-12.32
|<.N225>
|#VALUE!
|#VALUE!
|China
|<CNY=CFXS>
|+0.04
|-2.32
|<.SSEC>
|0.73
|-0.25
|India
|<INR=IN>
|+0.02
|-0.28
|<.NSEI>
|0.08
|10.73
|Indonesia
|<IDR=>
|+0.15
|-5.96
|<.JKSE>
|1.58
|-2.68
|Malaysia
|<MYR=>
|+0.02
|-2.69
|<.KLSE>
|0.15
|9.12
|Philippines
|<PHP=>
|+0.27
|-5.42
|<.PSI>
|0.33
|-0.59
|S.Korea
|<KRW=KFTC>
|+0.66
|-6.44
|<.KS11>
|0.49
|5.37
|Singapore
|<SGD=>
|+0.14
|-2.75
|<.STI>
|-0.27
|2.90
|Taiwan
|<TWD=TP>
|+0.25
|-5.29
|<.TWII>
|0.55
|28.45
|Thailand
|<THB=TH>
|+0.08
|-7.08
|<.SETI>
|-0.84
|-8.29
