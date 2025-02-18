Philippine peso, Thai baht fall most among weak Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 151.720 151.5 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3408 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 32.768 32.695 -0.22 Korean won 1444.100 1442 -0.15 Baht 33.775 33.68 -0.28 Peso 58.200 58.015 -0.32 Rupiah 16240.000 16210 -0.18 Rupee 86.878 86.8775 0.00 Ringgit 4.437 4.432 -0.11 Yuan 7.274 7.265 -0.12 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 151.720 157.180 +3.60 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3652 +1.70 Taiwan dlr 32.768 32.781 +0.04 Korean won 1444.100 1472.300 +1.95 Baht 33.775 34.30 +1.55 Peso 58.200 58.076 -0.21 Rupiah 16240.000 16090.000 -0.92 Rupee 86.878 85.615 -1.45 Ringgit 4.437 4.468 +0.70 Yuan 7.274 7.2994 +0.35