Philippine peso, Thai baht fall most among weak Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|151.720
|151.5
|-0.15
|Sing dlr
|1.342
|1.3408
|-0.12
|Taiwan dlr
|32.768
|32.695
|-0.22
|Korean won
|1444.100
|1442
|-0.15
|Baht
|33.775
|33.68
|-0.28
|Peso
|58.200
|58.015
|-0.32
|Rupiah
|16240.000
|16210
|-0.18
|Rupee
|86.878
|86.8775
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.437
|4.432
|-0.11
|Yuan
|7.274
|7.265
|-0.12
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|151.720
|157.180
|+3.60
|Sing dlr
|1.342
|1.3652
|+1.70
|Taiwan dlr
|32.768
|32.781
|+0.04
|Korean won
|1444.100
|1472.300
|+1.95
|Baht
|33.775
|34.30
|+1.55
|Peso
|58.200
|58.076
|-0.21
|Rupiah
|16240.000
|16090.000
|-0.92
|Rupee
|86.878
|85.615
|-1.45
|Ringgit
|4.437
|4.468
|+0.70
|Yuan
|7.274
|7.2994
|+0.35