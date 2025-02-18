Philippine peso, Thai baht fall most among weak Asian FX

By
Reuters
-
February 18, 2025 - 2:56 PM
441
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen151.720151.5-0.15
Sing dlr1.3421.3408-0.12
Taiwan dlr32.76832.695-0.22
Korean won1444.1001442-0.15
Baht33.77533.68-0.28
Peso58.20058.015-0.32
Rupiah16240.00016210-0.18
Rupee86.87886.87750.00
Ringgit4.4374.432-0.11
Yuan7.2747.265-0.12
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen151.720157.180+3.60
Sing dlr1.3421.3652+1.70
Taiwan dlr32.76832.781+0.04
Korean won1444.1001472.300+1.95
Baht33.77534.30+1.55
Peso58.20058.076-0.21
Rupiah16240.00016090.000-0.92
Rupee86.87885.615-1.45
Ringgit4.4374.468+0.70
Yuan7.2747.2994+0.35

— Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR