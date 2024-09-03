Malaysian ringgit falls most among Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
September 3, 2024 - 1:42 PM
2018
Image by Squirrel_photos via Pixabay

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen146.610146.9+0.20
Sing dlr1.3081.307-0.04
Taiwan dlr32.09532.021-0.23
Korean won1339.6001338.5-0.08
Baht34.25034.18-0.20
Peso56.58056.481-0.17
Rupiah15550.00015520-0.19
Rupee83.91883.91750.00
Ringgit4.3704.35-0.46
Yuan7.1197.117-0.03
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen146.610141.060-3.79
Sing dlr1.3081.319+0.89
Taiwan dlr32.09530.735-4.24
Korean won1339.6001288.000-3.85
Baht34.25034.165-0.25
Peso56.58055.388-2.11
Rupiah15550.00015395.000-1.00
Rupee83.91883.208-0.85
Ringgit4.3704.590+5.03
Yuan7.1197.098-0.29

 —Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR