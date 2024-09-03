Malaysian ringgit falls most among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|146.610
|146.9
|+0.20
|Sing dlr
|1.308
|1.307
|-0.04
|Taiwan dlr
|32.095
|32.021
|-0.23
|Korean won
|1339.600
|1338.5
|-0.08
|Baht
|34.250
|34.18
|-0.20
|Peso
|56.580
|56.481
|-0.17
|Rupiah
|15550.000
|15520
|-0.19
|Rupee
|83.918
|83.9175
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.370
|4.35
|-0.46
|Yuan
|7.119
|7.117
|-0.03
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|146.610
|141.060
|-3.79
|Sing dlr
|1.308
|1.319
|+0.89
|Taiwan dlr
|32.095
|30.735
|-4.24
|Korean won
|1339.600
|1288.000
|-3.85
|Baht
|34.250
|34.165
|-0.25
|Peso
|56.580
|55.388
|-2.11
|Rupiah
|15550.000
|15395.000
|-1.00
|Rupee
|83.918
|83.208
|-0.85
|Ringgit
|4.370
|4.590
|+5.03
|Yuan
|7.119
|7.098
|-0.29
