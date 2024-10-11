Philippine peso leads gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen148.760148.56-0.13
Sing dlr1.3061.3055-0.01
Taiwan dlr32.20532.16-0.14
Korean won1350.1001355.2+0.38
Baht33.32533.43+0.32
Peso57.21057.49+0.49
Rupiah15650.00015660+0.06
Rupee83.96883.96750.00
Ringgit4.2844.288+0.09
Yuan7.0747.0768+0.03
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen148.760141.060-5.18
Sing dlr1.3061.319+1.03
Taiwan dlr32.20530.735-4.56
Korean won1350.1001288.000-4.60
Baht33.32534.165+2.52
Peso57.21055.388-3.18
Rupiah15650.00015395.000-1.63
Rupee83.96883.208-0.91
Ringgit4.2844.590+7.14
Yuan7.0747.098+0.33

— Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru

