Philippine peso leads gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 148.760 148.56 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.306 1.3055 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.205 32.16 -0.14 Korean won 1350.100 1355.2 +0.38 Baht 33.325 33.43 +0.32 Peso 57.210 57.49 +0.49 Rupiah 15650.000 15660 +0.06 Rupee 83.968 83.9675 0.00 Ringgit 4.284 4.288 +0.09 Yuan 7.074 7.0768 +0.03 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 148.760 141.060 -5.18 Sing dlr 1.306 1.319 +1.03 Taiwan dlr 32.205 30.735 -4.56 Korean won 1350.100 1288.000 -4.60 Baht 33.325 34.165 +2.52 Peso 57.210 55.388 -3.18 Rupiah 15650.000 15395.000 -1.63 Rupee 83.968 83.208 -0.91 Ringgit 4.284 4.590 +7.14 Yuan 7.074 7.098 +0.33

