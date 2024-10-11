Philippine peso leads gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|148.760
|148.56
|-0.13
|Sing dlr
|1.306
|1.3055
|-0.01
|Taiwan dlr
|32.205
|32.16
|-0.14
|Korean won
|1350.100
|1355.2
|+0.38
|Baht
|33.325
|33.43
|+0.32
|Peso
|57.210
|57.49
|+0.49
|Rupiah
|15650.000
|15660
|+0.06
|Rupee
|83.968
|83.9675
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.284
|4.288
|+0.09
|Yuan
|7.074
|7.0768
|+0.03
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|148.760
|141.060
|-5.18
|Sing dlr
|1.306
|1.319
|+1.03
|Taiwan dlr
|32.205
|30.735
|-4.56
|Korean won
|1350.100
|1288.000
|-4.60
|Baht
|33.325
|34.165
|+2.52
|Peso
|57.210
|55.388
|-3.18
|Rupiah
|15650.000
|15395.000
|-1.63
|Rupee
|83.968
|83.208
|-0.91
|Ringgit
|4.284
|4.590
|+7.14
|Yuan
|7.074
|7.098
|+0.33
— Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru