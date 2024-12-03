Malaysian ringgit, Chinese yuan lead falls among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 149.910 149.59 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3443 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 32.651 32.598 -0.16 Korean won 1403.400 1401.7 -0.12 Baht 34.515 34.51 -0.01 Peso 58.680 58.65 -0.05 Rupiah 15930.000 15895 -0.22 Rupee 84.695 84.695 0.00 Ringgit 4.469 4.457 -0.27 Yuan 7.295 7.274 -0.28 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 149.910 141.060 -5.90 Sing dlr 1.347 1.319 -2.10 Taiwan dlr 32.651 30.735 -5.87 Korean won 1403.400 1288.000 -8.22 Baht 34.515 34.165 -1.01 Peso 58.680 55.388 -5.61 Rupiah 15930.000 15395.000 -3.36 Rupee 84.695 83.208 -1.76 Ringgit 4.469 4.590 +2.71 Yuan 7.295 7.098 -2.70

—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru