Malaysian ringgit, Chinese yuan lead falls among Asian FX

By
Reuters
-
December 3, 2024 - 3:51 PM
192
Image by Squirrel_photos via Pixabay

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen149.910149.59-0.21
Sing dlr1.3471.3443-0.23
Taiwan dlr32.65132.598-0.16
Korean won1403.4001401.7-0.12
Baht34.51534.51-0.01
Peso58.68058.65-0.05
Rupiah15930.00015895-0.22
Rupee84.69584.6950.00
Ringgit4.4694.457-0.27
Yuan7.2957.274-0.28
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen149.910141.060-5.90
Sing dlr1.3471.319-2.10
Taiwan dlr32.65130.735-5.87
Korean won1403.4001288.000-8.22
Baht34.51534.165-1.01
Peso58.68055.388-5.61
Rupiah15930.00015395.000-3.36
Rupee84.69583.208-1.76
Ringgit4.4694.590+2.71
Yuan7.2957.098-2.70

—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru

