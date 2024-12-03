Malaysian ringgit, Chinese yuan lead falls among Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|149.910
|149.59
|-0.21
|Sing dlr
|1.347
|1.3443
|-0.23
|Taiwan dlr
|32.651
|32.598
|-0.16
|Korean won
|1403.400
|1401.7
|-0.12
|Baht
|34.515
|34.51
|-0.01
|Peso
|58.680
|58.65
|-0.05
|Rupiah
|15930.000
|15895
|-0.22
|Rupee
|84.695
|84.695
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.469
|4.457
|-0.27
|Yuan
|7.295
|7.274
|-0.28
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|149.910
|141.060
|-5.90
|Sing dlr
|1.347
|1.319
|-2.10
|Taiwan dlr
|32.651
|30.735
|-5.87
|Korean won
|1403.400
|1288.000
|-8.22
|Baht
|34.515
|34.165
|-1.01
|Peso
|58.680
|55.388
|-5.61
|Rupiah
|15930.000
|15395.000
|-3.36
|Rupee
|84.695
|83.208
|-1.76
|Ringgit
|4.469
|4.590
|+2.71
|Yuan
|7.295
|7.098
|-2.70
—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru