Philippines third-quarter GDP up 2.1% on year, lower than expected

— The Philippine economy PHGDP=ECI grew 2.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Monday, lower than forecast.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the economy to grow 3.0% year-on-year in the third quarter

On a seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.1% in the July-September period, down from 0.6% in the previous quarter

The government on Friday revised its second quarter GDP growth to 2.4% from the previously reported 2.3%

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by Martin Petty