Philippines third-quarter GDP up 2.1% on year, lower than expected

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Reuters
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November 9, 2026 - 10:11 AM
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Construction workers are pictured at the construction site of an apartment building in Pasay, Metro Manila in the Philippines May 22, 2017. (Reuters/Erik De Castro/File Photo)

MANILA — The Philippine economy PHGDP=ECI grew 2.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Monday, lower than forecast.

  • Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the economy to grow 3.0% year-on-year in the third quarter
  • On a seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.1% in the July-September period, down from 0.6% in the previous quarter
  • The government on Friday revised its second quarter GDP growth to 2.4% from the previously reported 2.3%

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by Martin Petty

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