‘Wag magpaloko’: Angel Locsin warns public vs propaganda posts claiming her senatorial bid

Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin warned her followers against fake propaganda posts involving her and her supposed “plan” to run as a senator.

The 35-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a Twitter user who shared a viral video claiming that Locsin has allegedly announced her intention to enter politics under the Liberal Party.

“Mag-ingat sa mga maling propaganda. Sino ang gumagawa at bakit may effort gawin ito? Mag-ingat at ‘wag magpaloko,” Locsin said in response to the post with a shrugging emoji.

The video has been shared on Facebook groups, including a support group for former senator Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Magingat sa mga maling propaganda. Sino ang gumagawa at bakit may effort gawin ito? 🤷🏻‍♀️ magingat at wag magpaloko 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y08995Pj9y — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) September 28, 2020

Locsin is known for her philanthropic activities especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. She is the aunt of former senatorial candidate and legislator Neri Colmenares, also the chair of National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers.

She previously donated tents for COVID-19 patients and medical frontliners, as well as initiated a fundraising campaign for free mass testing along with fellow actress Anne Curtis.

Locsin was also recognized as one of Forbes Asia‘s top altruists last year due to her help in disaster relief efforts and donations to different causes in society.

Aside from her philanthropy during the pandemic, Locsin also made headlines for being one of the vocal defenders of ABS-CBN, leading the street noise barrage to support the embattled network.

Last May, however, the actress shared that she does not want to enter politics after she was commended for her pandemic-related efforts.

“Public servant naman po kami bilang mga artista, e. I think ‘yung buhay naman namin is very public. Lahat naman ‘to ginagawa namin, hindi lang para sa sarili namin, kung ‘di gusto namin magbigay ng entertainment sa mga tao,” Locsin said during a Facebook launch of “Regal Movies at Home.”

“Pero, politics? Hindi talaga. Sobrang hindi. Wala sa utak ko ‘yun,” she added.