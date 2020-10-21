LizQuen ‘Most Popular Loveteam of Movies’ at Guillermo Mendoza Box-Office Awards

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are among the big winners at the prestigious 51st Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box-Office Entertainment Awards for their movie “Alone/Together” which premiered in 2019.

The award ceremony was supposed to take place last March. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was rescheduled on October 18 and streamed on YouTube, Facebook and TV-5.

Motion picture company Black Sheep Productions which produced the award-winning film congratulated Soberano and Gil on Twitter.

“Liza and Enrique really out here giving us fairytale vibes, winning the Princess and Prince of Philippine Movies and Television Award as well as the Most Popular Loveteam of Movies Award at the 51st Box Office Entertainment Awards!” the post read.

Liza and Enrique really out here giving us fairytale vibes, winning the Princess and Prince of Philippine Movies and Television Award as well as the Most Popular Loveteam of Movies Award at the 51st Box Office Entertainment Awards!

“Alone/Together” director Antoinette Jadaone also took to Twitter to share the victory of her colleagues, accompanied by heart emojis.

Viva Entertainment also congratulated its artists for their accolades.

Congrats Viva Artists & Boss Vic for winning awards at The 51st Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box-Office Entertainment Awards announced last Sunday, Oct. 18. Your VAA Family is very proud of you

The prestigious award-giving body recognizes Filipino actors and actresses, as well as movies and programs that received commercial success or box office hits during their premier the year last year.

Aside from Soberano and Gil, veteran actor Aga Muhlach and young actress Xia Vigor reigned as the Box Office King and Queen for their movie “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” which was an adaptation of the 2013 South Korean drama of the same title.

Joel Torre and Bella Padilla, meanwhile, won in the Movie Supporting Actor and Actress categories.

Star Cinema’s “Hello, Love Goodbye” also dominated the awards show, wherein:

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards were recognized as the Phenomenal Box Office Stars for 2019

Bernardo won as the Film Actress of the Year and Richards as the Film Actor of the Year

Carmi Raymundo, Rona Go and Cathy Garcia-Molina were honored as the Most Popular Screenwriters

Garcia-Molina won the Most Popular Film Director category

Olivia Lamasan and ABS-CBN CEO and President Carlo Katigbak also took home for the award for the Most Popular Film Producers for Star Cinema.

For the awards for television category, ABS-CBN’s primetime shows dominated the winners list.

Here’s a rundown of winners for the television category: