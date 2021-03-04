To end soon or not to end? ‘Ang Probinsyano’s’ alleged final episode and ABS-CBN’s denial

Is the show ending soon or not?

Some Filipinos admitted of being confused after ABS-CBN denied claims that its longtime-running primetime teleserye, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” will supposedly end next month.

A March 3 report by Inquirer Lifestyle claimed that the action-drama series “will have its final episode in April.”

“A source told us that the final taping week is already scheduled and many of the cast members are already aware that the show will already have its finale next month,” the report read.

On the same day, ABS-CBN corporate communications head Kane Choa denied the report and said that an official statement will be released soon.

“It is not true,” he told the Philippine Entertainment Portal or PEP.

PEP also claimed that a “Kapamilya insider” told them “the cast had just finished its sixth cycle of lock-in taping for the series.”

“But the staff will be returning for a seventh cycle ‘next month,’ where the cast will tape ‘good for more than a month na episodes,'” the article said.

The “insider” told PEP that the seventh cycle “is not the final cycle.”

Entertainment writer Ricky Lo also shared an Instagram post where he mentioned that the popular TV series “has been extended until July this year.”

“Got this good news from somebody who is involved in the production,” he wrote.

As of this writing, Inquirer has not yet deleted its social media post leading to the article.

The contradicting reports left some Filipinos wondering which claim is true.

“Yung totoo? Sabi ng Inquirer patapos na raw Probinsyano sa April pero bakit sabi rin ng ABS-CBN hindi pa magtatapos sa April,” a Twitter user said.

“Ano ba talaga?” another online user asked in response to the reports.

A different Filipino shared PEP’s article and exclaimed: “Ngek, naloko na!” with a laughing-with-tears emoj.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” debuted on Sept. 28, 2015 under Dreamscape Entertainment.

Helmed by Kapamilya actor Coco Martin, the series is a television version of Fernando Poe Jr.‘s iconic film “Ang Probinsyano” that screened in 1996.

The TV version features the initial story of a policeman named Cardo Dalisay who seeks justice for the death of his brother who was also a policeman.

It later on tackled different narrative arcs focusing on rebellion and terrorism, politics and crime and corruption.

RELATED: ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ reaches a milestone as it airs 1,000th episode

The show has featured an ensemble cast throughout its years of airing. Among those that were included are Agot Isidro, Maja Salvador, Tirso Cruz III, Angel Aquino, Albert Martinez, Bella Padilla, Edu Manzano, Yassi Pressman and the late Eddie Garcia.

It can be viewed on Kapamilya Online Live every day through ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as on the iWant TFC app and its website.

Filipinos can also enjoy it on A2Z Channel 11 on analog; CineMo and Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV through SKY channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8 and G Sat Direct TV channel 22, Cignal, among others.