Emotional ‘Ang Probinsyano’ scene between Shaina, Angel turns heads online

An intense scene in ABS-CBN’s long-running drama “Ang Probinsyano” earned some buzz online over its deeply emotional and relatable aspect.

In the episode that premiered on June 7, the characters of Shaina Magdayao and Angel Aquino had a tough exchange over how hard it is to fight for the country.

The episode titled “Malubha” was uploaded in four parts via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel on June 8.

Several members of the group called “Task Force Agila” were feeling hopeless after Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin), their leader, was shot and kidnapped by their enemies.

Diana Olegario (Aquino) was one of those who tried to convince them to not lose hope.

“Akala ko ba mga Agila kayo? Nawala lang si Cardo, nalimutan niyo nang lumipad. Ayaw niyo nang makipaglaban, ngayon pa ba?” Olegario said.

“Hindi niyo ba narinig ‘yung sinabi ni Cardo kay General Borja, huwag nating itigil ang laban na ‘to, ipagpatuloy natin. Hindi ito ang panahon para panghinaan tayo ng loob. Tayo na lang ang lumalaban para sa bansang ito. Tayo na lang,” she added.

Roxanne Opeña (Magdayao) was the one who first replied to her. She couldn’t help but blurt out her frustrations over their situation.

“Pasensya na, general! Pero ang tagal na nating ipinaglalaban kung ano’ng pinaniniwalaan natin, pero pilit tayong isinusuka ng bansang ‘to!” Opeña said.

“Pagod na pagod na akong makipaglaban. Gusto ko na lang bumalik sa pamilya ko. Sila ang pinaka-importante sa akin ngayon,” she added.

Olegario further tried to raise the spirits of their comrades.

“Tayong lahat, huwag tayong tumigil maniwala, dahil hindi man natin kasama si Cardo, kasama natin lagi ang Diyos at hindi niya tayo pababayaan,” she said.

As of writing, the YouTube video of this part of the episode had already garnered over 1.4 million views.

‘Hugot ng mga writers’

Twitter account @AltStarMagic later shared a video clip of the dialogue of Opeña via the micro-blogging platform.

The account also cited the quote from Opeña in its tweet.

“’Ang tagal na nating ipinaglalaban kung anong pinaniniwalaan natin pero pilit tayong isinusuko ng bansang ito. Pagod na pagod na ako makipaglaban.’ SHAINA MAGDAYAO SPITTING FACTS AND I FELT THAT!” the tweet reads.

‘Ang tagal na nating ipinaglalaban kung anong pinaniniwalaan natin pero pilit tayong isinusuko ng bansang ito. Pagod na pagod na ako makipaglaban’ SHAINA MAGDAYAO SPITTING FACTS AND I FELT THAT!!!!@ABSCBN @DreamscapePH#FPJAP6Malubha pic.twitter.com/K4ty9t44ju — ALTStarMagic | Angat Buhay (@AltStarMagic) June 7, 2022

In the comments and quote-retweets, some users praised the scriptwriter for the deeply relatable and emotional writing of their lines.

“’Yung hugot ng mga writers natin, nasa mga teleserye. Jusko, pagod na pagod na tayong lahat, pero at the end of the day, di naman tayo sumusuko. So, rest for a while, continue writing, join an org, keep the faith, be kind, tuloy ang laban,” acclaimed scriptwriter Jerry Gracio tweeted.

“Walang dialogue si Angel Aquino pero ganda ng akting tumagos sa puso niya ang mga sinabi ni Shaina. Nakakapagod talagang ipaglaban at papunta na sa kawalan ng pag-asa,” another user said.

“Bat yung lines ni Shaina tagos sa puso, and reality nangyayari now, nakakapagod naman talaga,” another user tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, specifically lauded Shaina’s acting skills.

“I’ve said this before but ABS-CBN should make Shaina one of their A-lister artists and they can easily do it basta mabigyan lang ng malaki at magandang project,” one user said.

Helmed by Coco, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is the television version of Fernando Poe Jr’s iconic film “Ang Probinsyano” in 1996.

Since the show’s launched in 2015, it tackled serious issues in its narrative arcs such as crime and corruption, politics and rebellion.

RELATED: To end soon or not to end? ‘Ang Probinsyano’s’ alleged final episode and ABS-CBN’s denial