Liz Uy’s engagement to long-time partner reopens old wounds online

Celebrity stylist Liz Uy announced her engagement to partner Raymond Racaza as a subtle suggestion, spurring flashbacks of a controversy in the past.

Uy made the announcement on October 27 on Instagram by posting a stylish photo of herself with the caption: “In all lifetimes, always a yes.” She also placed a ring emoticon in the post.

View this post on Instagram In all lifetimes, always a yes 💍 A post shared by Liz Uy (@lizzzuy) on Oct 27, 2020 at 3:56am PDT

The former fashion editor was immediately congratulated by her friends in the entertainment industry including Isabelle Daza, Anne Curtis-Smith, Alex Gonzaga, BJ Pascual and Georgina Wilson, among others.

Mainstream media described her manner of revealing this important milestone as “low-key” and a “trendsetter”” as she did not follow suit with the usual bold declarations from other celebrity couples.

Amid the greetings on Instagram, however, Twitter users perceived that Uy’s more quiet way of announcing her engagement was to avoid setting off recollections of her alleged involvement in the separation of Racaza and his former wife.

Her name “Liz Uy” eventually trended on Twitter following reports of her engagement.

The controversy followed Uy’s tell-all interview in 2018 where she first opened up about her relationship with Racaza and her pregnancy with their son.

Readers surmised that the businessman was still married to internist and rheumatologist, Dr. Geraldine ‘Ging’ Zamora, who was a recipient of the prestigious Ten Outstanding Young Men in 2016, when Uy claimed to have met him.

Others stressed that supposed illicit affairs should not be “glorified” and “celebrated.”

“Let’s not glorify mistresses. I love Liz Uy’s creativity, but being an elite doesn’t give her a VIP ticket to destroy another woman’s family. Put the most expensive ring on her finger but she cannot deny the fact that she was a homewrecker,” one user said.

“Let’s not glorify these relationships. Another child is left without a father. There’s nothing to congratulate or celebrate here,” another wrote.

Other online users, on the other hand, took notice of the silence of Racaza.

Lmao. Laughing at how quiet Raymond Racaza is rn. He's letting Liz Uy take all the heat. — 𝓩𝓪𝓻𝓲 | VIAKIN ENDGAME 🌼💛🌼 (@zariyahynessa_) October 28, 2020

Kahit ako nagtataka kung ba't hindi sing-init ng galit natin ang inis natin kay Raymond Racaza, fiancé ni Liz. Siguro kasi hindi na siya nagsalita o nagpatutsada, 'di tulad ni Uy. Remember her tell-all interview na tila isang malaking PR spin noon, tapos may ganito? I dunno. 🤔 — supernegatrona AKA pink 5 🍥 (@supernegatrona) October 28, 2020

On the same day, entertainment website Fashion Pulis shared a report that Zamora was also engaged to another doctor cardiologist, Dr. Lauro ‘Sonny’ Abrahan IV last August, which detail was left out on its social card on Twitter.

Parody account AltABSCBN later shared a side-by-side screenshot of reports on the engagement of both women.

Some Filipinos were quick to assume that Uy and Zamora got engaged on the same day.

Based on Zamora’s Instagram, she first posted a photo with Abrahan last August, which is about a free webinar about the link between heartbreak and cardiac diseases.