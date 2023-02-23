‘Triggered’: Neil Salvacion’s sister explains reaction to Rabiya Mateo interview

“Triggered na naman ako.”

The older sister of the ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe 2020 semifinalist Rabiya Mateo shared her reasons for speaking out in defense of Neil Salvacion following the Kapuso beauty queen’s television interview.

The sister, who identified herself as “Nhel Skie” on Facebook, reacted to the interview of Rabiya on the 22nd episode of GMA Network’s “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” where the latter claimed she rejected Neil’s marriage proposal when she was 23.

“I think this is the first time na sasabihin ko sa TV, but he [Neil] proposed to me and I was so young at that time,” Rabiya said.

“I wasn’t ready… pero I have a lot of dreams pa, I have a lot of dreams for my family and during that time, he was ready to settle na kasi feeling niya okay na siya sa buhay. Pero ako, like, I wanna aspire to be more. So, dun kami nagkaroon ng conflict,” she added.

“Feeling ko din hindi ko na din mabigay ‘yung 100% ko sa relationship kasi maraming nangyayari and ‘yung engagement na ‘yon, parang, for me, it was a big step,” Rabiya continued.

The beauty queen-turned-actress said they did not break up immediately after the proposal.

“Parang during that time, kasi galing rin ako Tito Boy sa walang-wala, tapos nakita ko, when I won Miss Universe Philippines, parang sabi ko, ‘Ito na ‘yung time ko makapag-ipon, para mabilhan ko ‘yung nanay ko ng bahay, para mapagpatuloy ko man, kung gusto pa ng kapatid ko, mag-aral,'” Rabiya said.

“So ako po ‘yung breadwinner eh and dahil wala akong dad, parang nasa akin lahat ng responsibilidad na ‘yon. So, hindi ko pa kayang maiwan ‘yon para mag-asawa,” she added.

Nhel Skie, who watched Rabiya’s interview, said the Kapuso talent “never rejected” her brother’s proposal to marry.

“Nako! Ate. There’s always an option. To answer a question truthfully or to spill the tea with a fib. In addition. I’d like you to pay attention to this,” Nhel Skie said in a Facebook post on February 23.

“You never rejected my brother’s proposal. In fact, you accepted it and wore the ring before your pageant started internationally. Something happened along the way and you opted to commit a sin during the pageant and you have to own up to that,” she added, referring to the Miss Universe 2020.

“You’re lucky na mas gustong manahimik ng kapatid ko kesa patulan ang mga scripted na sagot mo,” Nhel Skie continued.

Nhel Skie also shared her reasons for speaking out about the issue in the comments section.

“Na-send [lang] sa’kin ang vid kaya na triggered na naman ako sa kasinungalingan [niya],” she wrote to a Facebook user.

“Kaya ang ate ang sumagot kasi alam kong [maaapakan] na naman kapatid ko. Unfair na kasi,” Nhel Skie further wrote.

“Triggered na kasi [ba]. ‘Di na kaya itago ang init ng ulo ko,” she replied to another online user in the comments.

“[Si] karma is waving now,” Nhel Skie responded to a different Facebook user, referring to Rabiya.

“I don’t care about trending as long as it’s the truth,” she told another online user.

In 2021, Neil confirmed his breakup with Rabiya after being in a relationship for seven years.

In an audition video for a reality show in the same year, Neil claimed that he was left by a loved one in favor of the latter’s dream for the “crown.”

Rabiya told Tito Boy that Neil had “said sorry right after” the video, adding that they have “talked about it.”

She also denied that she left Neil “for the crown.”

“Hindi. Hindi, Tito Boy,” Rabiya said. When Tito Boy pressed her for the reason, she then shared her story about the proposal.

Rabiya added that she and Neil are still “friends.”

The former beauty queen is now in a relationship with Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales.