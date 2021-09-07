‘About time to share my story’: Rabiya Mateo’s ex-boyfriend Neil Salvacion says in audition for PBB

The former flame of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo revealed that part of the reason why he decided to join the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” is to share his side of the story in his split with the beauty queen.

Neil Salvacion, a 27-year-old nurse in Iloilo City, shared his audition video for the 10th season of the Kapamilya show through Kumu where he introduced himself as “frontline-nurse” and gave reasons why he should be considered as a housemate.

“Ako po ay isang COVID nurse na dapat ay mag-a-abroad pero mas piniling manilbihan dito sa bansa bilang isang frontliner. Sa araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos, ang buhay ko po ay hospital-bahay. Minsan, masisilayan mo ang huling hininga ng mga pasyente. Ito at iba’t ibang hugot sa buhay ang aking maiaambag sa PBB Kumunity—kung paano ang buhay ng isang frontliner,” he said.

“Dumating ang panahon na bawal kang lumapit sa mga mahal mo sa buhay dahil hindi mo alam kung positive or negative ka, kailangan mo mag-isolate,” the medical frontliner added.

Neil further said that the loneliness in isolation does not compare to the feeling of being supposedly left behind by a loved one.

“Nakakalungkot man mag-isolate ng ilang buwan, mas nakakalungkot pala maiwan ka ng taong minamahal mo dahil sa pangarap nitong korona. Coronavirus o korona sa patimpalak ay ilan lamang sa mga hamon sa aking buhay. It’s about time for me to share my story, how I conquered them, and how will I inspire other people,” he said.

Neil used to be in a six-year relationship with Rabiya.

Last May, the Ilongga beauty said that things between her and Neil have become “complicated” but added that they were still “friends.”

A month after, Neil confirmed that they have broken up but said that they were “both okay” and “happy” with their own lives.

He also appealed for the public to spare Rabiya from the bashing and said that they “don’t deserve all the negativities” towards them.

The beauty queen reportedly posted the following on her Instagram after Neil’s confirmation: “Praying for stronger spirit and tougher heart every day.”

Meanwhile, some Filipinos who learned of Neil’s reasons for joining “PBB” were not amused with how he blamed the “crown” for the failed relationship. It pertained to Rabiya’s goal to win the Miss Universe 2020 title as the country’s representative.

“Mas nakakalungkot ang magka-BF (boyfriend) na sobrang insecure sa pangarap mo. Makapag-audition nga din sa PBB. Ganitong drama lang pala kailangan,” a Facebook user wrote in response to Neil’s remarks.

“Baka pinapili mo siya, syempre opportunity ‘yun no! Parang sinisiraan mo pa siya. Be a man, don’t kiss and tell!” exclaimed another online user.

“Ang feeling naman nito, pasalamat ka nga kay Rabiya. Kung ‘di dahil sa kanya ‘di ka rin naman sisikat at for sure pasok ka na sa PBB dahil sa pagiging sad boy mo. Kawawa naman ‘yung mga ordinaryong tao na nangangarap din maging housemates sa PBB. Lol pasimpleng user ka ‘din eh haha,” a different Filipino commented.

“It’s a matter of understanding lang naman… kung mahal mo dapat ipaglaban mo siya… hindi reason ‘yung dahil sa pangarap niya iniwan ka… pano kung ikaw naman ang may pangarap, ayaw mo din ba matupad? ‘Pag maghiwalay ang dalawang tao, hindi puwede na siya lang ‘yung umayaw… it takes two to tango,” another Facebook user wrote.

As of this writing, Rabiya has not yet commented on her ex’s decisions to join the reality show.