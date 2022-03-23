Rabiya Mateo urged to join other beauty pageants after old training video post

Supporters of Miss Universe 2020 semifinalist Rabiya Mateo encouraged her to join other international beauty pageants after she uploaded a past training video for her pageant performance on TikTok.

The Ilongga beauty, who finished in the Top 21 of the competition, on Tuesday shared a clip of her practicing her walk in a two-piece swimsuit.

“Na-miss ko din maglakad na parang mababale na ‘yung balakang ko. Can we go back in time and start all over again? #missuniverse #missuniversephilippines #rabiyamateo,” Rabiya wrote in the caption.

The 25-year-old beauty previously became the most followed Miss Universe candidate on Instagram before the competition.

When she failed to win the pageant, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said that she was sure Rabiya would have a career waiting for her in the Philippines as she is down-to-earth, relatable and funny.

Rabiya is currently an artist of GMA Network and is part of the second season of fantasy series “Agimat ng Agila” cast with Sen. Bong Revilla, Sanya Lopez and Benjie Paras.

Meanwhile, Rabiya’s training video received several praises from fans who encouraged her to try her hand at other beauty pageants.

“Miss World Queeennnn!!! Support (hundred points emoji),” a TikTok user wrote in the comments.

“MISS WORLD NA THIS QUEEN RABIYA (heart emoticon),” another online user commented.

“MISS WORLD!!! #IsangARIBApaRABIYA,” a different fan exclaimed.

Miss World is among the big league beauty pageants which include Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth.

It is also the oldest-running international beauty pageant.

Others urged Rabiya to try her hand at a different pageant.

“THE MISS SUPRA IS WAITING FOR YOU MISS RABIYA,” a fan commented, referring to Miss Supranational, a Poland-based pageant.

“I want you to come to Miss Supra,” another TikTok user said.

“MW, ME or MISS GLOBE,” wrote a different fan. “MW” refers to Miss World while “ME” refers to Miss Earth.

Rabiya in the comments thanked her supporters and said that it is “time” to be a “supportive ate” for the next Miss Universe Philippines.

“Thank you sa warmest support, guys. These were my training videos. Tapos na po laban natin. Time ko naman maging supportive Ate sa next MUPH,” she wrote.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 will be held on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia, where Miss Universe 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez will crown her successor.