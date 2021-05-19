Pia Wurtzbach sees ‘bright as sun’ future for Rabiya Mateo after Miss Universe journey

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach on Wednesday likened Rabiya Mateo’s future to the color of her evening gown during the preliminaries round of Miss Universe 2020.

“’Yung gown niya is yellow. ‘Yung parang sun. Feeling ko as bright as the sun yung future niya,” she said during her launch as an ambassador of natural hand soap brand Dr. Coco.

Pia shared that she already exchanged messages with Rabiya after the latter ended her Miss Universe journey.

Rabiya finished at the top 21 spot of Miss Universe 2020.

Despite her loss, Pia shared Rabiya is fine and doing well.

She also told her fellow beauty queen who she considers her “quarantine friend” to take her time.

“Sabi ko honestly, take your time. Kasi you know, masakit naman talaga and I know how much you have worked for it so I said take your time. Everything you’re feeling right now is totally normal,” Pia said.

“And we’re here for you and you’re not gonna go through this alone. And we’re all gonna be here for you to support you,” she added.

Pia, speaking on Twitter Spaces last Saturday, disclosed that she hasn’t met Rabiya in person yet.

The 2015 beauty queen also said she is sure there is a career waiting for Rabiya in the Philippines.

She described the 24-year-old Ilongga beauty as down-to-earth, relatable and funny.

“Hindi ako nagdadoubt na she’s already big. Mas lalo pa siyang sisikat. More people are gonna get to know her, more people are gonna love her. Opportunities are coming her way,” she added.

Pia also made a similar comment in an Instagram post where she said that she looks forward to the “amazing things Rabiya will do when she comes back home.”

In an Instagram Live of Miss Universe Bolivia Lenka Nemer moments after the coronation, Rabiya also said she believes the end of her Miss Universe journey is “like the start, a beautiful start [of] something new.”

Rabiya considers her pageant journey a “great opportunity.”

“It’s not every day that we get to represent our countries,” she said.

The Ilongga beauty represented the country at the Miss Universe 2020 finals show last Monday (Philippine time) held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

