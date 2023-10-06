Pinay appeals to Yexel Sebastian, Mikee Agustin on alleged investment deal: ‘Sana kausapin niyo kami’

A Filipino called out vloggers Mikee Agustin and Yexel Sebastian for allegedly not returning calls following a supposed investment deal.

Facebook user Priscilla LaFountain took to Facebook to post her appeal to the couple on Thursday, October 5. It has since turned heads on the platform.

LaFountain also accompanied her post with a picture of Agustin’s Facebook account.

“Mikee Agustin and Yexel Sebastian nagmamakaawa po ang mga OFW [overseas Filipino workers] at abroad na naginvest sainyo. Meron din sa Pinas mga naglabas ng pera. Sana po kausapin niyo kami,” the she said.

“[Two] months na pong delayed ang aming kita sa ininvest namin sainyo. Kayo ang kausap namin sana makipagusap kayo ng maayos sa amen,” the user added.

The uploader’s grievance quickly caught the attention of several Facebook users. It has since garnered 18,000 reactions, 5,200 comments and 9,600 shares on the platform.

In a separate post, LaFountain via another page Kafrenship uploaded a video wherein she shared that she supposedly contacted Sebastian last year.

In the four-minute video, LaFountain said that her dealing with Sebastian started last year. She recalled that she inquired about a business opportunity he uploaded on his Facebook blog at that time.

LaFountain also claimed that she invested P200,000 worth of her hard-earned money in them.

She, however, did not provide many details about the suspicious investment.

LaFountain only claimed to receive regular “payouts” during the “one-year contract” with them, citing June 2022 to 2023.

“One year lang yung contract. So pede mo siyang i-roll kung gusto mo. So ni roll ko siya nung June this year. So sabi ko i-roll na. So July this year 2023, ok din. Okay yung payout. August, September, wala na,” she said.

The Facebook user said that she tried to contact them via their social media pages multiple times.

“Binlock ako ni Yexel. Inunfriend ako ni Mikee sa personal Facebook niya. Bakit po ganun?” LaFountain said.

As of writing, neither Agustin nor Sebastian responded to these accusations.

The former gained fame as a cast member in ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother,” while the latter was a member of a 90s dance group, Streetboys.

They both run a YouTube channel called YexelChannel. It boasts 799,000 subscribers.